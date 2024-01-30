Top ten highest grossing Tollywood films at the Indian box office: Hanuman Ninth

Hanuman saw the first major drop of its run on Third Monday as it grossed Rs. 2.75 crore at the Indian box office. Coming off an extended holiday period and then a long Republic Day weekend, the drop isn’t anything unexpected or out of the ordinary though. The film's cumulative earnings over eighteen days have now reached Rs. 207 crore, solidifying its position as the ninth highest-grossing Tollywood film in Indian box office history.

Highest-grossing Tollywood films at the Indian Box Office Rank Title Gross (in Rs.) 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 1347 Cr. 2 RRR 894 Cr. 3 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 489 Cr. 4 Baahubali: The Beginning 482 Cr. 5 Pushpa: The Rise 348 Cr. 6 Saaho 339 Cr. 7 Adipurush 306 Cr. 8 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 227 Cr. 9 Hanuman 207 Cr. 10 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 197 Cr.

The top-grossing films are predominantly high-budget productions featuring Tollywood A-listers. Hanuman stands out as the first film with no star power and a modest budget. When the film was released three weeks ago, it didn’t even get proper showcasing due to the clash with other Sankranti releases. The film overcame all those obstacles and not only emerged as the Sankranti winner this year but could go on to beat Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo in the coming days and become the biggest Sankranti release of all time.

The top spots are currently occupied by two films directed by SS Rajamouli, significantly ahead of the rest. To put his dominance into perspective, the combined gross of the seven non-SSR films is less than that of Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR, not even counting the third SSR film, Baahubali: The Beginning. The landscape could change this year as there are several big titles slated to release, including Pushpa 2, which could go on to challenge the one on top itself.



