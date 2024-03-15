Shaitaan Box Office 2nd Friday: Ajay Devgn fronted thriller retains number 1 position; Netts Rs 5 crores

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others, remained the most preferred movie option on its second Friday and it will be no different for the rest of the week. Shaitaan collected around Rs 4.50-5 crores on day 8 and this sets it up well to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Sunday or latest by Monday.

Shaitaan Remains The Most Preferred Choice In India; Targets Rs 200 Crore Global

The film is now well established at the box office. It begins its journey towards the Rs 150 crore club, which is definitely a possibility. Internationally, the movie targets a lifetime of around 3.5 million dollars which is low, relatively. Something in the north of 5 million dollars would have looked much better but the trend suggests that it won't be happening. Regardless, the Ajay Devgn starrer has done much better than any trade pundit would have expected out of it. The global cume after 8 days stands at around Rs 125 crores and the target would be to get to Rs 200 crores worldwide, in its full run.

Shaitaan Is A Smash-Hit

Shaitaan is a smash-hit and also a goldmine for its producers, who are looking at overall recoveries of around Rs 200 crores. After analysing the costs and other factors, Ajay Devgn alone stands to make around Rs 100 crores.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7.50 crores 5 Rs 6.50 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 5.75 crores 8 Rs 4.75 crores Total Rs 85.25 crores in 8 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Kabir while R Madhavan plays Vanraj. Watch the movie to find out what happens to Kabir's family once Vanraj exercises control over his daughter.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

Have you watched Shaitaan yet? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Shaitaan Box Office Week 1: Ajay Devgn starrer packs a solid punch; Netts impressive Rs 80 crores in 7 days