Shaitaan Box Office 2nd Saturday: Ajay Devgn's film sees impressive 75 percent growth; Netts Rs 8.75 crores

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala, written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and directed by Vikas Bahl saw an impressive 75 percent jump from its previous day at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 8.75 crores. With this, the 9 day cume of Shaitaan stands at Rs 94.25 crores. The movie will cruise into the Rs 100 crore nett India club on day 10 and its target will be to somehow even enter the Rs 150 crore club.

Shaitaan Registers An Impressive 75 Percent Growth On 2nd Saturday At The Indian Box Office

Shaitaan remained the most preferred movie choice in India for its second consecutive week. There was competition from films like Yodha and Kung Fu Panda 4 but it braved them quite comfortably. The film is a smash-hit in India but its performance internationally is so so. Ajay Devgn's supernatural-thriller will hit 3 million dollars internationally on its 10th day and from there, it will add probably another 500k or so. Since the movie isn't that big internationally, the global cume will end up in the Rs 210 crore range.

Shaitaan Is Currently The 5th Highest Indian Grosser Of 2024 Worldwide

Currently, Shaitaan is the fifth highest grosser of 2024 worldwide after Fighter, Hanuman, Manjummel Boys and Guntur Kaaram. It should cross Guntur Kaaram and Manjummel Boys eventually to emerge third. The film was already in profits before the release but the additional Rs 90 crores of worldwide theatricals confirms that Ajay Devgn will go home with a profit of around Rs 100 crores.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7.50 crores 5 Rs 6.50 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 5.75 crores 8 Rs 5 crores 9 Rs 8.75 crores Total Rs 94.25 crores in 9 days

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Kabir while R Madhavan plays Vanraj. Watch the movie to find out what happens to Kabir's family once Vanraj exercises control over his daughter.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

