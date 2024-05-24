PHOTOS: Jawan actress Nayanthara approved 3 saree looks that you can take inspiration from for minimalist fashion

Actress Nayanthara epitomizes timeless elegance every time she drapes sarees. The Jawan actress looks nothing less than an Indian princess with her choices of sarees that reflect a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary designs.

Whether it is the classic South Indian white saree with a golden border or elegant silk sarees with intricate motifs, the Annapoorani actress definitely knows how to slay in them all. On that note let's dive in to decode the top 3 saree looks of Nayanthara.

Nayanthara and sarees are a perfect match!

Talking about Nayanthara in sarees, we can not forget her epic saree look from one of the award functions this year, where she screamed royalty. The actor also won the Best Actress Award presented to her by her Jawan co-star, Shah Rukh Khan.

Clad in an elegant handwoven Citrine Yellow Silk saree, the Bigil actress paired it with a classic choker neckpiece and matching earrings. Nayanthara's elegant look makes a strong transeasonal statement.

Whether it is casual dining with family or an evening party, this saree with proper styling can surely make you look like an Indian goddess. Talking about the makeup, she went for a subtle nude lip shade and smokey eyes with loads of mascara to accentuate her pearl-like eyes even more.

She opted for a chic bun and completed her look with a bindi.

Nayanthara’s pearl magic in white saree

Next on the list, we have yet another similar yet captivating look from her wardrobe. She looks nothing less than a dream in this white saree.

Check out her oh-so-beautiful pictures here!

Hair swept up into a sleek bun, added sophistication to her overall look enhancing her features with effortless grace. What stands out the most in this look is a stunning pearl-studded double choker neckpiece paired with matching pearl statement earrings, which exude a regal aura.

Coming to her makeup, Nayanthara opted for an understating yet captivating look, with loads of mascara highlighting her naturally beautiful eyelashes. She completed her look by adding a nude pink lipstick.

Viswasam actor's outfit created an impression that was both striking and sophisticated, showcasing her innate sense of style.

Nayanthara in easy-breezy saree look

Lastly, this particular look of Nayanthara might serve as an inspiration for those who enjoy sarees but have trouble managing them. Clad in a beautiful Lilac cotton saree with the right jewelry, the actress has once again proven why 'less is more.'

What sets the saree apart is the delicate white motifs scattered all over its body. Nayanthara paired the saree look with a matching half-sleeve blouse, enhancing the overall look and creating a harmonious color palette.

Check out her stunning pictures below!

For jewelry, she opted for a breathtaking necklace adorned with diamonds with matching jhumkas (earrings) and bangles. For makeup, Nayanthara chose a fresh and radiant look that perfectly complemented her attire. She applied a flawless nude base and opted for brown smokey eyes. Her brows were neatly arched, framing her face beautifully.

Don’t forget to tell us in the comment section which one is your favorite saree look of Nayanthara.

