Salaar makers unveil RamaChandraya Mangalam song ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Be it KGF 1 & 2 or Kantara Or Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire, the makers of these films have always ensured to treat the audience with a bewitching tale. Now, Hombale Films are celebrating Indian heritage in real by creating a divine melody called, 'RamaChandraya Mangalam' to mark the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

RamaChandraya Mangalam celebrates the spirit of unity and harmony. One can see in the video below, the team members of the production house, have created a special tune for the big day, which is to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dressed in Indian attire, the team can be seen drenched in fervor with all devotion.

Taking to their social media, the filmmakers shared divine melody and wrote, "A historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration. The inauguration of the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya is a testament to our shared cultural heritage. Let's come together as one nation, celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. Embracing the cultural richness of our past, let's rejoice in the shared legacy of Jambudweep, where Lord Ram resided."

RamaChandraya Mangalam song

South Indian actors to attend Ram Mandir inauguration

Several celebrities from the South Indian Film industry have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The guest list includes biggies like Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhas, Dhanush and Superstar Rajinikanth among others. However, actor Jr NTR has reportedly declined the invitation due to his prior commitment to shoot for his upcoming film Devara.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth and Dhanush jet off to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

ALSO READ: Is Salaar 3 in the making? Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2 likely to end on cliffhanger