Salaar Hindi OTT release: when and where to watch Prabhas-Prithviraj’s action thriller

Prabhas starrer Salaar has made a benchmark that many could’ve only wondered. Despite having a tight clash with Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, The Prashanth Neel directorial remained strong and created a box office dynamite from its success.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer had its OTT premiere on January 20, 2024, on Netflix in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam except for Hindi which left fans quite disappointed for a while but now makers have finally revealed the official date and platform for its Hindi OTT release.

Salaar Hindi OTT Release

The 2023 blockbuster will start streaming in Hindi on February 16th on Disny+Hotstar. Taking to their social media, the digital platform shared the film's release details and captioned, "Jab Bhi Deva bulayega, Hum aayenge #SalaarHindi now streaming #Salaar #SalaarOnHotstar". Following the unstoppable run in the cinemas, audiences were waiting for the film's digital release in Hindi language. The film's digital release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English has already broken every record and has been dominating the platform with the No.1 position.

More about Salaar

The action entertainer is set in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar and follows the friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. Varadha seeks Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler. Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the maiden project of a two-part film franchise and the film’s second part has already been announced with the title Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

Prabhas work front

Prabhas’ next film is slated to be Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin with an ensemble cast of actors including Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more with Nag Ashwin directing the film. The magnum opus is said to be an epic mythological dystopian film slated to release on May 9, 2024. The film has been shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu.

Moreover, Prabhas is also joining hands with director Maruthi for his next film The Raja Saab which is a horror-comedy flick while speculation is rife that Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal are set to be the leading ladies in this film.

