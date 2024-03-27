Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes ‘the OG’ Ram Charan on his birthday; says ‘there is no one like you’

On March 27th, 2024, Global Star Ram Charan celebrates his 39th birthday. The actor along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela were spotted at the Tirumala temple to seek blessings of the Lord Almighty ahead of the special day.

Several prominent names including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Kiara Advani, Jr. NTR, and many more took to social media to extend their wishes to the actor. Now, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest to wish the RRR actor on his birthday. The actress shared a picture of Ram Charan on her Instagram story, along with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to the OG, @alwaysramcharan; There is no one like you”

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have shared screen space in the 2018 film Rangasthalam, which was helmed by Sukumar of Pushpa fame. The film was a blockbuster hit and was even praised for the chemistry between the two lead actors. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for another film where Samantha and Ram Charan can be seen together in the lead roles.

Ram Charan greets fans who waited to wish the actor

Ram Charan is famous for his kind and affectionate personality, as he warmly greets his fans and engages with them. He frequently makes public appearances, sometimes even from his balcony, waving and acknowledging his fans. On his 39th birthday, Ram Charan was spotted greeting his fans who had gathered to wish him well. He was wearing a stylish patterned shirt and sunglasses, adding a touch of flair to his appearance.

Ram Charan on the workfront

Ram Charan will next be seen essaying the role of the protagonist in ace director S Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, titled Game Changer. The film is touted to be a political thriller and features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and several others in prominent roles. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the film’s first single titled Jaragandi was released earlier today as well.

Apart from that, the actor is also slated to join hands with director Buchi Babu Sana for a film tentatively titled RC16. The film is touted to be a sports drama revolving around kabaddi and features Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in crucial roles as well. Additionally, it was recently revealed that Ram Charan and Sukumar are all set to reunite for a film, which is tentatively titled RC17. Further details regarding the film are eagerly awaited.

