Game Changer: S Thaman drops a cryptic hint about Ram Charan starrer ahead of Jaragandi song release

Music director Thaman S is known for being extremely active on his social media, sharing updates regarding his upcoming films. In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Thaman hinted at a possible upcoming Game Changer update with this cryptic tweet.

With Game Changer music director Thaman posting this tweet, it certainly hints in the direction of the reports. Jaragandi was previously leaked online, creating quite a stir on social media.

Thaman’s cryptic post about Game Changer

For the unaware, it has been rumored for weeks now that an update from Ram Charan’s much-awaited Game Changer can be expected on the occasion of the Global Star’s birthday. According to reports, the highly anticipated first single ‘Jaragandi’ from the movie is set to be released for the actor’s birthday.

Everything you need to know about Game Changer

Game Changer is an upcoming bilingual political drama starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by ace Tamil director Shankar and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner.

Game Changer has been in the works for quite some time now due to the busy schedules of both Shankar and Ram Charan.

With an update from the film expected soon, Game Changer will likely be released sometime in 2024.

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Ram Charan is on a roll lately with one exciting project after the other lined up for the actor.

Most recently, Ram Charan’s next with director Sukumar was officially announced as RC17. This marks the second collaboration between actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar after their blockbuster film Rangasthalam. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project while Sukumar’s long-time collaborator Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music.

Apart from that, Ram Charan will also star in RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film was formally announced with a pooja ceremony just a few days ago amidst chief guests Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sukumar, and Shankar.

RC16 stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, with AR Rahman composing the music for this exciting project.

