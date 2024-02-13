Sivakarthikeyan: AR Muragadoss’ SK23 shoot to begin tomorrow; Mrunal rumored to be part of the film

Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23 shooting to commence from tomorrow

Sivakarthikeyan’s much anticipated, tentatively titled SK23 shooting is reportedly set to begin tomorrow. The film is believed to be an action-packed commercial entertainer, with the flavor of AR Muragaodoss’s previous films and the magic of Sivakarthikeyan.

There have been a lot of rumors regarding the remaining cast of the movie. Reports have been flying around that Mrunal Thakur will be playing the female lead in the film, with Malayalam legend Mohanlal and action-star Vidyut Jammwal also being approached for supporting roles. It is also rumored that music director Anirudh Ravichander has been approached to score the music for the film.

Much needed comeback for director AR Muragadoss?

Director AR Muragadoss will also be looking to make a comeback with SK23, following the disappointments that were Spyder, Sarkar, and Darbar. At one point, AR Muragadoss was one of the most sought-after directors in the Indian Film Industry, but the star-director has remained absent for over 4 years now and is finally looking to return to the director’s chair with SK23.

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming projects

Sivakarthikeyan has had a decent start to the year with the alien sci-fi drama Ayalaan, and the actor will be looking to add to his rich tally of films this year as well. Apart from the already mentioned film with AR Muragadoss, Sivakarthikeyan will feature in a film titled SK21, opposite Sai Pallavi. The actor is training extremely hard for this role, undergoing an immense transformation to achieve the perfect look. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner and is touted to be an intense action drama, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Rangoon fame.

Not only is Sivakarthikeyan killing it with his acting choices, but is also doing a pretty splendid job as a producer. Sivakarthikeyan has donned the role of producer for the film Kottukkaali starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles, written and directed by P.S. Vinothraj of Pebbles fame. Before its massive release in India, the film is scheduled to premiere at the prestigious 74th Berlin Film Festival on 16th February 2024.

