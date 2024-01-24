SSMB29: Mahesh Babu to undergo strength training; shares a glimpse from Germany

Mahesh Babu's recent trip to Germany sparked assumptions of a work assignment for his upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli. The latest updates have finally revealed the purpose of his visit – a dedicated physical training program under the supervision of Dr. Harry König at Medical Care, Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden.

In other words, Mahesh Babu's stay in Germany is focused on enhancing his physical strength through specialized training. Dr. Harry König, an expert in naturopathic and sports medicine, is overseeing this regimen, ensuring the star's well-being.

Mahesh Babu shared a glimpse of his snowy German surroundings on Instagram, solidifying the notion that his stay is indeed for work purposes. Also, a few days back Mahesh posted a photograph of himself alongside Dr. Harry König, and captioned it: “When you get to train with your doctor.” Mahesh Babu is improving his physical fitness in preparation for Rajamouli’s film, which will be an adventure thriller - to be shot in different locations around the world.

Dr. Harry König, besides specializing in preventive healthcare and fitness training, has been Mahesh Babu's go-to medical professional for the past couple of years.

Check out the photo below:

Vijayendra Prasad, who is a well-known writer and also happens to be SS Rajamouli's father, has confirmed that this movie is going to be unlike anything we've seen in Indian cinema before. He mentioned that Rajamouli is venturing into a completely new genre that he has never tried his hand at. The script for the film is already completed.

More About Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu recently appeared in Guntur Kaaram. Directed by Trivikram, the film opened to mixed reviews and witnessed a decent run at the box office. Guntur Kaaram features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj among others. The movie was released on January 12.

Speaking about the film SSMB29, it is expected to be a massive project that is being made on a whopping budget. Meanwhile, Mahesh is reportedly charging Rs 125 crore for the Rajamouli movie. However, there’s no official word regarding the same.

