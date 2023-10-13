Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran released on bail; Wife Mahalakshmi's emotional note

Ravindar Chandrasekaran, the well-known producer, and husband of television actress Mahalakshmi, was arrested last month by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of cheating a businessman off 15.83 crores. The arrest came off as a shocker, especially as Ravindar runs a prestigious production banner, Libra Productions.

Wife Mahalakshmi writes an emotional note for Ravindar

According to reports by News18, the producer has been granted bail, and released from jail. His wife and actress Mahalakshmi took to social media to share a picture with him and even wrote an emotional note for him in the caption. She wrote:

“U never fail to bring smile on me..; The reason for love on any one is trust; But here trust loves u more than me!! Shower the same love and protect me like before.. Love you loadssss Ammu (sic.)”

More about the case

According to reports, Ravindar Chandrasekaran had forged documents to show the profits of a business and fooled a businessman named Balaji Ford. It is being said that he convinced Balaji to invest in a project to generate electricity from solid waste. He convinced Balaji that it was a profitable idea, and to invest more in the business to bring him in as a partner. Ravinder and Balaji entered into a mutual agreement in September last year with a whopping 15.83 crores. It is understood that Ravindar failed to deliver on his end of the agreement, and even cheated the businessman off the entire amount.

Following this, Balaji Ford resorted to legal action and lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Central Crime Branch. During the investigation by the CCB, it was discovered that Chandrasekaran had forged the documents to acquire investments from Balaji. The producer was taken into custody following this.

About Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Ravindar Chandrasekaran is recognized for his work in the Tamil film industry. He married television actress Mahalakshmi last year, and the couple even celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

