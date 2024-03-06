VIDEO: Sandeep Reddy Vanga visits Tirumala temple; shares an update about Spirit with Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who helmed the blockbuster film Animal took some time off from work and visited Tirumala Temple on February 6. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 06, 2024
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently one of the most sensational directors currently working in the industry. His recent blockbuster movie Animal took the box office by storm and also created a rampage on social media platforms.

The director has also announced the sequel titled Animal Park and has lots of projects in the pipeline. Now, in a recent development, Sandeep went on a spiritual journey to Tirumala Temple to seek blessings.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga visits Tirumala Temple

On March 6, a video was shared online by Suresh PRO in which Sandeep was seen visiting Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. In the video, Sandeep can be seen in a completely new avatar as he has shaved off his head and beard. 

For the visit, Vanga wore a blue kurta with a pink color stole around his neck. Later, Vanga took a moment and clicked pictures with fans and paparazzi present there. He also greeted paps while clicking pictures comfortably. Later, Vanga revealed that his next film is Spirit with Pan-India star Prabhas. As per reports, the pre-production work on Spirit will begin soon and the film is expected to go on floors in 2024.

Credits: Suresh PRO X
