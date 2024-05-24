What does Amitabh Bachchan have to say about Kalki 2898 AD’s director Nag Ashwin amidst Bujji launch

Amitabh Bachchan who has stunned everyone with his look from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan spoke highly of the Kalki director on his blog yesterday night (May 23). Read the complete story to know more!

Shahenshah praises Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin for his vision

The Piku actor is currently gearing up for the most awaited pan-India movie of this year, superstar Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of its release on June 27, Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt note on his blog expressing his admiration for director Nag Ashwin.

Talking along the same lines, Bachchan wrote, “When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear, you wonder how in hell did the director conceive all this and the admiration never stops. Now, I end this DAY with wonder and admiration (sic)."

Further, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor also introduced Bujji (the robot) on his blog and his experience of working on the film.

''And Bujji the marvel has been released. The technology for KALKI 2898 AD, is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin. How did he ever think this one out and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself,” he added.

Check out parts of his blog here!

Amitabh Bachchan's blog comes a day after the mega pre-release Kalki event that unfolded at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on May 22 witnessing the introduction of Bhairava and his loyal robot Bujji along with other characters.

Amitabh Bachchan's character in Kalki 2898 AD

Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's directorial. The recent glimpse into the world of Kalki 2898 AD and Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama has left fans stunned. Especially the de-aging transformation of the Baghban actor.

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The film features Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava. Reportedly, the story of Kalki 2898 AD and his character are inspired by Hindu mythology. The Salaar actor will be seen playing Kalki's alter ego.

