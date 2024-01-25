When Alia Bhatt revealed she wants to do an action film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most prominent names in Indian cinema at present. Both actresses enjoy an ardent fan-following and are known for their innate ability to portray even the most complex characters with effortless ease on screen.

Although the two actresses have never shared screen space, they have often publicly expressed their mutual admiration. In fact, during a promotional interview for her 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt even mentioned that she wishes to act with Samantha in an action film. The Highway actress also praised Samantha’s portrayal of Raji in the second season of the web-series The Family Man.

Alia Bhatt showers praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Talking in the interview, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she would love to do an action film with Samantha. The actress further said: “She (Samantha) was so fabulous in Family Man, and I’ve seen all of her other work as well, but what she did in that show was just phenomenal.”

Alia also mentioned Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other works, and added that the strong female characters that the Super Deluxe actress has portrayed on screen in the last couple of years can only be described as ‘fabulous’.

Alia Bhatt on the workfront

Alia was last seen in the American film Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper. The film featured an ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Paul Ready, Sophie Okonedo and many more in crucial roles apart from the RRR actress. Further, she was also seen in Karan Johar’s romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

Up next, the actress is all set to appear in Vasan Bala’s upcoming film titled Jigra. It is understood that Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda will be playing prominent roles in the film as well. Achint Thakker, known for composing the music of Vasan Bala’s previous film Monica O My Darling has been roped in to compose the music for Jigra as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha was last seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also featured Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Sachin Khedkar and many more in crucial roles as well.

Although the film received mixed reviews, it was praised for the chemistry between the lead actors as well as the music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for films like Hridayam and Hi Nanna.

ALSO READ: Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Philip John’s Chennai Story? REPORT