The Glory's Heo Dong Won announces divorce with non-celebrity wife; Agency confirms

The Glory actor Heo Dong Won announced his divorce with his non-celebrity wife. The two had tied the knot in March 2023. The actor is known for his appearances in dramas like Insider, Sell Your Haunted House, When the Camellia Blooms, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more. His agency released a statement confirming the reports. of the divorce.

Heo Dong Won's agency confirms divorce reports

Heo Dong Won married his non-celebrity wife in March 2023. A year later, on February 29, it was announced that they had decided to part ways. His agency ACE FACTORY announced that it is true that Heo Dong Won has divorced. They furthered that this matter concerns the actor’s private life and hence they are unable to provide additional details. Lastly, they asked for the public's understanding.

More about Heo Dong Won

Heo Dong Won made his debut in 2014 with the films The Spy Actress and Passionate Love and the dramas Bad Guys, Misaeng and Dr. Forest. The actor has appeared in many hit dramas in which he took the supporting roles. Some of his hits include The Glory, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Inside, Sell Your Haunted House, When The Camellia Blooms, The Roundup, A Christmas Carol and more. He last appeared in the drama Queen of Divorce which stars Lee Ji Ah and Kang Ki Young. In 2024, he will be appearing in the film Spring Garden.

The Glory is a hit South Korean series that aired in two parts. It is a thriller melodrama that tells the story of a high school student who goes through school violence and bullying which messes up her whole life. When she grows up, she is determined to get her revenge on the people who abused her physically and mentally. It stars Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon.

