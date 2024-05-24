'They copied us right in front of our faces': Mexican girl group Jeans' member slams NewJeans for alleged plagiarism

NewJeans faces allegations of plagiarism after accusations surfaced of similarities between them and iconic Mexican girl group Jeans. The controversy deepened when original Jeans member, Patricia Sirvent, highlighted parallels, igniting debate over creative inspiration versus imitation.

NewJeans accused of plagiarism by Mexican girl group member

On May 23, Patricia Sirvent, an original member of the iconic Mexican girl group Jeans, took to her Instagram story to accuse NewJeans of plagiarism. This follows earlier accusations against NewJeans for allegedly copying Jeans' style from the 1990s.

El Siglo, a Mexican newspaper, had previously highlighted similarities between the two groups, suggesting that NewJeans drew inspiration from Jeans. The ongoing controversy gained traction when Patricia Sirvent reposted a story, humorously suggesting that NewJeans had been "plagiarizing us right in front of our faces."

Her remarks sparked further debate about creative influence versus imitation in the music industry.

As fans and critics alike weigh in on the controversy, these allegations raise questions about cultural appropriation and artistic integrity.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

ADOR's K-pop sensation, NewJeans, is gearing up for an exhilarating year ahead with an array of exciting ventures. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group has enamored audiences with their irresistible charm and nostalgic musical style.

In a significant move to broaden their horizons, NewJeans is poised to make their debut in the Japanese music scene with the release of their first Japanese-language singles, Supernatural and Right Now, slated for June. Following the recent release of captivating music videos for Bubble Gum and How Sweet, fans are eagerly anticipating the group's signature energy and dynamic visuals in their upcoming projects.

Adding to the anticipation, NewJeans is set to kick off their promotional activities in Japan, culminating in a spectacular fan meeting event titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome at the iconic Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. With a highly anticipated album in the pipeline for later this year, the future shines brightly for NewJeans, promising a plethora of musical delights for their devoted fanbase.

As NewJeans continues to captivate audiences with their infectious tunes and captivating performances, their journey toward global recognition seems poised for even greater heights, solidifying their status as one of the most promising acts in the K-pop scene.

