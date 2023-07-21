THROWBACK: When BTOB's Eunkwang's hilarious reply gave birth to legendary meme 'Give Up'

BTOB's Eunkwang is an amazing vocalist but also an entertainer on the side. He has appeared in multiple variety shows that have had the audience laugh their hearts out. One iconic incident from Eunkwang is written down in the history of K-pop memes. Eunkwang was chatting with his fans online during a live video. The BTOB member read out comments and gave a reply that no K-pop fan can ever forget. Read below to know what Eunkwang said.

BTOB's Eunkwang's Give Up

BTOB member Eunkwang was in a live video session with his fans. He started reading comments out of curiosity, just to see if his fans had any interesting stories to share or if they wanted to ask him a question. A fan commented, "Oppa, I'm so sad". Eunkwang read it out loud and replied, "Why sad? Give up" with a hand gesture that meant cheer up. The comment section was flooded with laughing emojis, as it seemed like Eunkwang was asking her to actually 'give up'.

He continued speaking without realizing what he had said. The international fans came to rescue Eunkwang as the idol got confused between giving up and not giving up. Fans who grasped this situation made him understand the difference between the two phrases. As soon as he realized it, he started laughing out loud and quickly replied, "Oh no, Don't give up. Give up X. No no no..." Confused at his own English, the BTOB singer tried explaining in Korean that he meant to say, "Don't give up". He read the comments again and realized he wanted to say cheer up instead.

Eunkwang's effortless humor

During the same live video, Eunkwang continued to make his fans laugh with jokes. He started saying that he was so stupid and disappointed in himself in an adorably funny manner. However, BTOB's fans started flooding the comments with positive compliments. Eunkwang read another comment that said, "You are not stupid. Don't give up! Cheer up!". Eunkwang, being an effortlessly hilarious person, replied, "Okay, thank you so much. I am a genius." The aftereffects of this incident are insanely humorous. Fans on TikTok and Instagram reels started using his audio from this live session on funny content. Every K-pop fan now has the correct answer to the feeling of sadness. Fans used this to help their friends cheer up, as Eunkwang's innocence gave off positive energy and had the power to make one laugh even during sad situations. Fans made banners out of the incident and displayed them during BTOB's concerts.

