TWICE’s Nayeon reportedly attacked at 2024 Paris Fashion Week; fans express concerns

Nayeon of TWICE was present at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, gracing all with her striking visuals and presence. She attended the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2024 show on March 5, during the Paris Fashion Week. She exuded glamor and elegance in her ensemble from the luxury fashion house. As the fashion excitement was underfoot, something unfortunate took place that caught the attention of fans worldwide.

TWICE’s Nayeon was allegedly attacked at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Nayeon appeared in all grace at the Louis Vuitton show, wearing a black and white sweater and a black tennis skirt from the luxury fashion house. She further styled the whole ensemble with knee-high black boots and a Louis Vuitton purse. Everyone was mesmerized by the K-pop idol’s poise and charm as she attended the show.

Nayeon also took the time to interact with ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom name) when she went in and came out of the show. In one unfortunate video, Nayeon was seen being allegedly attacked as she was in the middle of her fan interactions. In the video, something (presumably an album) was thrown at Nayeon and everyone was shocked to see the whole thing. The video was shared heavily and fans expressed their concerns and advised that one needs to be careful when conversing with their idols.

Fortunately, in some videos, it could be seen that Nayeon's bodyguard caught the thing in time before it hit her. After the incident took place, some felt that the fan did not mean to hurt her, but as they were far away they threw the album. However, some other fans admonished such behavior by fans when they interacted with stars and asked them to be more respectful and careful towards the idols.

More about Nayeon

Nayeon is a K-pop idol and singer who debuted with the K-pop girl group TWICE under JYP Entertainment in October 2015. She made her solo debut with her EP Im Nayeon on June 24, 2022. Her lead single POP! reached the top ten in six countries and the album as well, topped Billboard 200 at number seven.

