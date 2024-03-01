TWICE’s With YOU-th album surpasses one million sales mark in first week; 1st for group since debut

TWICE, the K-pop girl group released its 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23. The album has been growing steadily in charts and sales. They recorded a staggering 758,876 album sales on the first day and have maintained a steady growth since and have finally crossed the one million mark in their first week.

TWICE’s With YOU-th rises high in album sales; crosses the one million mark in the first week

TWICE, the JYP girl group has been known to create songs that are big with streams and sales. The nine-member K-pop girl group's latest comeback with their 13th mini album has achieved their first feat. With YOU-th album has surpassed the one million sales mark in its first week. TWICE has achieved this feat for the first time in their career.

On February 23, TWICE’s With YOU-th was released on all streaming platforms and was accompanied by a music video for the lead single ONE SPARK. The music video has more than 18 million views and counting. The mini album With YOU-th has sold 1,063,615 copies as of today and has passed the one million mark of sales in their first week earning TWICE their first one million sale in the first week. For their last album READY TO BE, the group has sold 651,205 albums in the first week of its release. With YOU-th is the first TWICE album to earn this achievement. Furthermore, the album was voted the favorite new music release on Billboard by fans, beating Selena Gomez and Justin Timberlake’s new releases. TWICE’s latest release seems to be soaring higher with time.

Know about TWICE's future activities

TWICE is a nine-member K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment. The girl group is made up of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The K-pop girl group will soon be performing in Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on March 16, as part of their 5th world tour, ‘READY TO BE’ ONCE MORE. TWICE will soon release their fifth Japanese album and headline concerts in Nissan Stadium and Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Japan in July. The concert will make them the first non-Japanese female artist to headline a concert at the Nissan Stadium. And, we can’t wait for TWICE to shine again.

