TXT’s Yeonjun’s reaction to BLACKPINK’s Jennie almost swearing on TV makes netizens laugh out loud

Netizens were left in awe when TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun and BLACKPINK's Jennie had an unexpected interaction. These two talented artists have been entertaining netizens with their stunning appearances, impressive skills, and undeniable charisma ever since they debuted. Jennie has even been hailed as the third-generation IT girl, while Yeonjun has earned the title of the fourth-generation IT boy.

Yeonjun’s reacts to Jennie almost swearing on TV

In a recent Apartment 404 trailer, Jennie exhibited her charm as part of the cast. In one scene, she unintentionally started to swear but promptly caught herself, eliciting a cute reaction. The camera then captured the cast's reactions, including TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, who couldn't stop laughing at Jennie’s amusing response. Although Yeonjun's status as a full-time cast member is unconfirmed, it appears he may make a cameo on the show.

Netizens were thrilled when the video went viral, as they were pleasantly surprised by the unexpected exchange. Many found it amusing, joking that fans misunderstood Yeonjun's reaction, thinking he was responding to Jennie's cute behavior instead of her almost swearing. This incident adds to the growing list of interactions between Jennie and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, after their joint appearance at the W Korea Love Your W event last November. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing more of these delightful moments between the two idols in the upcoming episode.

More about Yeonjun

Choi Yeon Jun is a South Korean singer hailing from Bundang-gu, Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and serves as a member of the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, which made its debut on March 4, 2019, with the song Crown. Often recognized as the 4th-generation IT boy, Yeonjun showcases his diverse skills in the entertainment of idol activities. Venturing into acting, he made his debut with a cameo in the South Korean web drama Live On, where TOMORROW X TOGETHER contributed the main OST titled Your Light. Yeonjun also made an appearance as a model in New York Fashion Week 2021 and launched a collaborative fashion line with UL:KIN in March 2021. Additionally, he is a featured artist on ENHYPEN's track BLOCKBUSTER (Like an action movie), featured on the latter's album DIMENSION: DILEMMA. On May 31, 2022, TOMORROW X TOGETHER marked their inaugural appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and later embarked on their first world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, performing in the United States in July 2022.

