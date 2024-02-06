POLL: Ji Chang Wook versus Kim Seon Ho; who does a better green flag character?

In the battle of charming green flag characters, Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri and Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha vie for the audience's affection. Cast your vote below and let your beloved win!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 06, 2024  |  09:34 PM IST |  5.9K
Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri and Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha; Image Courtesy: JTBC, tvN
Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri and Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha; Image Courtesy: JTBC, tvN

In the clash of green flag characters, Ji Chang Wook in Welcome to Samdalri and Kim Seon Ho in Hometown Cha Cha Cha showcase their charisma, vying for the audience's preference. 

Hometown Cha Cha Cha, a 2021 South Korean television series, stars Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, the jack-of-all-trades handyman in the idyllic seaside village of Gongjin. The series became a commercial hit, ranking first during its entire run and securing a spot in Netflix's global top ten for 16 weeks.

On the other hand, Welcome to Samdalri, featuring Ji Chang Wook as Cho Yongpil, a determined weather forecaster on Jeju Island, captivates with its unique narrative. Yongpil's passion for accuracy clashes with the misinformation prevailing in his hometown. 

Both characters bring distinct flavors to their stories, promising engaging performances. Now, the audience has the chance to cast their votes and decide which actor portrays the green flag character better – Ji Chang Wook or Kim Seon Ho. Dive into the charm and depth of these characters as they navigate life's challenges in their respective series, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

Queen of Tears teaser OUT: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic drama confirms March 9 premiere

Credits: JTBC, tvN
