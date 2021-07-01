Vikrant Massey discusses Haseen Dillruba and OTT stardom: ‘I don’t understand the concept of demi-god worship’

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey spoke his heart out on the advent of digital medium and discussed the concept of superstardom on digital medium.

From television to the big screen and now the digital world, Vikrant Massey has explored all the three mediums of entertainment and the actor is a firm believer of telling stories to his audience irrespective of the platform. As Haseen Dillruba gears up for a premiere on Netflix, we got in touch with Vikrant and the actor spoke his heart out about the advent of the digital medium. Vikrant sees it as a great change. “Every change is a cycle and we need to adapt to it. Over the last 2 years, the consumption pattern has definitely changed and we have all adapted quickly to it,” Vikrant informs.

However, for him, the medium doesn’t matter as eventually it all boils down to the story. “I want to share stories irrespective of the medium. I come from a television background and after quitting that, I always aspired to reconnect with that audience. Believe it or not, but even today, TV is the biggest medium in the world,” he exults. Vikrant admits that the digital world has given him and his cinema a wider reach, however, detests the concept of stardom on OTT.

“I hope that this medium isn’t taken over by the concept of superstar. In-fact, not just here, I am someone who doesn’t associate myself with superstardom or demi-god worship. I have never been obsessed about anyone and I would not want that for myself either. These are peripherals’ that add too much pressure,” he insists, quick to add, “I don’t understand the concept of demi-god worship that happens in some parts of our country.” Vikrant also believes that he isn't an ideal role model for anyone.

Talking about Haseen Dillruba, the actor opened up about the world of this Vinil Mathew directorial and spoke about the bond that he shared with co-stars, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. Watch full video below

