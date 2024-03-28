Was Kim Soo Hyun paid reduced fee of 300 million KRW for Queen of Tears role? Low production costs reported

Kim Soo Hyun is deemed one of the highest-paid actors in the South Korean industry with brilliant roles to his name. He is currently playing the male lead Baek Hyun Woo in the rom-com Queen of Tears. The K-drama has been at the top of viewership ratings and has been rising steadily. The fee of Kim Soo Hyun for the K-drama has been the talk of the town since the past rumors of unbelievably high payment for Queen of Tears which were soon denied. Now, new information regarding the fee has come to light.

Kim Soo Hyun’s fee was reduced to 300 million KRW due to Queen of Tears’ low production costs?

Being known as one of the highest-paid actors, audiences were wildly interested in knowing the payment received by Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears. Initially, it was reported that the actor apparently received 800 million KRW for each episode, but the rumors were soon denied by Studio Dragon (Queen of Tears production company), who said the amount being said was far from the truth.

Today, some brand-new information has come to light revealing the low production costs of Queen of Tears. Apparently, Kim Soo Hyun’s payment was reduced to 300 million KRW per episode as per the low production costs of the show which was reportedly 40 billion KRW according to some sources. If Kim Soo Hyun had been paid the full 800 million Korean won then, his payment alone would have added to take up one-third of the show's entire cost.

Kim Soo Hyun’s payment hence can be said to be reduced allegedly by a whopping 500 million won per episode. Well, whatever the reason, it comes to K-drama fanatics as a big relief that Kim Soo Hyun did the show, given the love the show has been continuously receiving.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the top South Korean actors who according to many sources is the biggest star in the industry and is at present the highest-paid actor. When it comes to his work, the actor has worldwide popular K-dramas to his name like Its Okay To Not Be Okay, My Love From The Star, One Ordinary Day, Dream High 2, and more.

