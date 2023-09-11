What did Rowoon accept as payment for A Time Called You? Helmer reveals SF9 member’s request to Ahn Hyo Seop

SF9's Rowoon did not charge a single penny for his cameo in A Time Called You alongside Ahn Hyo Seop. After a long discussion on how and who should play the role of Ahn Hyo Seop's close friend which has a BL plot twist, Rowoon came onboard with a unique request. Read below to know how he got cast on the show.

What did Rowoon accept as payment for A Time Called You?

On September 11, A South Korean media outlet sat for an interview with director Kim Jin Won. He directed the Netflix series A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon where Rowoon played a surprising role. Ahn Hyo Seop and Rowoon were close friends in the drama but the boys had feelings for each other that they could not confess to each other. The director thought deeply about who should play this role and he realized it should be someone Ahn Hyo Seop is close to. The Dr. Romantic 3 actor is very close to the singer-actor Rowoon who is currently appearing in Destined With You. Rowoon willingly came on board, however, he had one condition. He did not charge any fee for his appearance as the director emphasized this, he also revealed that Rowoon's only request was that Ahn Hyo Seop would have to send him a food truck under his name.

Director Kim Jin Won about Ahn Hyo Seop and Rowoon's acting

Kim Jin Won said that it is important to provide emotional interaction from the casting stage, Ahn Hyo Seop and Rowoon's friendship played a huge part in this. The two friends are close and have trust in each other, the director revealed that they showed interest in working in a drama together which really helped the process go even smoother.

About A Time Called You

A Time Called You is based on a Taiwanese television show called Someone or One Day. A woman who yearns for her late boyfriend comes across a mysterious cassette tape that takes her back in the 90s to someone who is not her boyfriend but resembles a lot like him. The drama aired on Netflix on September 8.

