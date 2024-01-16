Why did NewJeans' Minji apologize for not knowing what's kalguksu? Controversy explained

NewJeans Minji has finally broken her silence on an allegedly controversial remark she made during a livestream a year back. On January 16 KST, the singer took to a fan community platform (Phoning) to post an official apology letter regarding her kalgaksu (Korean noodles) controversy, clarifying that her tone and attitude were misunderstood and she deeply regrets what she said during the live stream.

Let’s find out what this whole controversy is all about and how fans are reacting to Minji's apology!

What is the kalguksu controversy involving NewJeans’ Minji?

In January 2023, the controversy surrounding NewJeans' MinJi's comments on kalgaksu began. Kalgaksu is a popular dish in South Korea, consisting of knife-cut noodles that many Koreans enjoy as a regular part of their diet. While chatting with the well-known YouTuber ChimChakMan, the members of NewJeans were discussing about kalguksu noodles, and it was during this conversation that Minji unintentionally asked in Korean, "what is kalguksu."

Subsequently, the singer was criticized for her statement and many netizens accused her of pretending to not know kalguksu as she wanted to maintain her rich, luxurious idol image. In fact, some people posted malicious comments, such as Minji is from Gangwon-do, how can she not know what kalguksu is? It has been a year since the incident happened, however, trolls have continued to spew mean comments related to this old incident and that’s why she decided to post a public apology letter.

NewJeans’ Minji issues an apology; fans come to singer’s support

On 16 January, Minji posted an official apology letter, giving a proper explanation of how her statement was misinterpreted. Minji highlighted in her letter that during a live interaction with the Bunnies (NewJeans fandom), her tone and attitude caused discomfort to the viewers. She emphasized, “I'm a picky eater and have never tried kalguksu before.”

Minji further explained that during that moment, she was actually thinking about the flavors and texture of the Korean dish, and she inadvertently blurted out, “what is kalguksu ?” She had not anticipated this negative reaction to her random statement.

Lastly, Minji revealed that she has learned from this experience and will take responsibility for the usage of words and actions. She added, “I will be more careful and attentive so as not to repeat the same mistake.”

Take a look at Minji’s full apology letter below

The majority of Minji’s fans have come forward to defend the singer on this matter. They commented that it was the result of a misunderstanding and was indeed a forced controversy, which shouldn’t have bothered her. Some fans also stated that the constant trolling compelled the K-pop idol to apologize, which was actually not necessary.

Here are some fan reactions:

