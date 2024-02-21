'Why don't I love you': Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun try to find romance after 3 years of marriage in Queen of Tears posters

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun is set to release this March. The story revolves around the heiress of a big conglomerate and her marriage to the legal director. Their wedding was considered to be one of the biggest in South Korea. Three years later, love runs dry and they try to make their marriage work. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, My Liberation Notes and more. Kim Soo Hyun has been a part of hit dramas like My Love from the Stars, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, The Producers and more.

Queen of Tears posters starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun

On February 21, tvN released two posters for their upcoming romance comedy Queen of Tears which will feature Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun in the main roles. In the first poster, the two can be seen standing facing each other but things don't seem to be all well between them. The poster reads, 'I married you because I loved you. Now that I married you, why don't I love you?' The second poster is more positive as the actors stand in the midst of flowers and hope for a restart.

More about Queen of Tears

The tvN drama will be streaming on Netflix from March 9.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

