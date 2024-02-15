Queen Of Tears Stills: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's perfect marriage turns sour with time; See PICs

Queen of Tears is all set to release this March. The romantic comedy is highly anticipated as the star cast will be coming together and there is much hype surrounding the plot too. The drama tells the story of a business heiress and a successful legal advisor tying the knot and trying to save their marriage. Kim Soo Hyun is known for his work in The Producers, It's Okay Not to Be Okay and My Love from the Stars. Kim Ji Won is known for her performances in Fight for My Way, My Liberation Notes and Descendants of the Sun.

Queen of tears still: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's beautiful marriage may not be what it seems

On February 15, tvN released new stills from their upcoming drama Queen of Tears. The pictures revealed Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's perfect wedding. Another picture showed the happy time in the couple's life while the last picture revealed the sourness that came after three years into the marriage.

More about Queen of Tears

The tvN drama will be streaming on Netflix from March 9.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

