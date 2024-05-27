5 times Tara Sutaria broke the fashion meter with her black outfits

Black has been a classic hue in fashion for many decades. It’s no wonder that Bollywood celebs renowned for their glitz and glamour, opt for black on a variety of occasions. One such actress is Tara Sutaria. She has time and again proven that black is her colour.

Tara’s black outfits always stand out, whether she’s attending formal events or going out for casual outings. Here are a few of her most striking black ensembles that stunned everyone.

1.The elegant black gown

Tara’s gorgeous black gown for Christmas remains one of her most iconic looks in black. The black gown accentuated her frame with a flawless fit and an effortless style. Her gown comes with a long dramatic trail. She paired it with fishnet stockings, black heels, and a flower choker. Tara opted for minimal make-up and her confident smile and graceful posture made her look like a true diva.

2.Casual yet chic

Tara also has a knack for styling black even in her daily wear. She once wore a black oversized t-shirt with black biker shorts. Even in the most basic looks, she always stands out. The actress added glamorous elements like black combat boots, black sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton bag to finish her look.

3.Traditional elegance

Tara doesn't just stick to Western outfits; she also loves traditional Indian wear. The Ek Villain Returns actor has often stunned us by wearing black sarees and lehengas that combine traditional elegance with a modern twist.

She wore a gorgeous black saree from the shelves of designer Rohit Bal having bright floral prints on it. Tarapaired it with a white pearl choker. The intricate designs and her confident way of carrying these outfits show her versatility and love for black.

4.Black athleisure wear

Tara Sutaria often incorporates black in her athleisure wardrobe. The 28-year-old paired a simple black crop top with black trousers creating a sleek and cohesive look. The fitted crop top highlighted her toned physique. The Marjaavan actress' outfit is perfect for both workouts and casual outings. Tara’s choice of footwear featuring black combat boots complemented the ensemble perfectly.

5.Black partywear ensemble

The Apurva actress turned heads in a glamorous black co-ord set. Her memorable look featured a sleek black crop top paired with a high-waisted skirt with shimmery accents on it. The combination accentuated her figure and also added a touch of glamour. She skipped the accessories and looked ready for a night out.

Tara Sutaria's love for black outfits is evident in how she carries herself in them. Her looks range from brilliant dresses to smart, informal attires that seem comfortable enough. An excellent mix-off of grace, boldness, and modern trends, she has become a true fashion icon. Tara Sutaria proves that black is never boring when you know how to wear it right!

