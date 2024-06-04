5 blazer and shorts outfit ideas inspired by Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and others to set summer style benchmark

Summer is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with light, breezy, and stylish outfits. This season brings a host of exciting fashion trends that help you stay cool while also looking fabulous, and there is one combination that achieves this perfectly; it's a blazer and shorts outfit.

If you are also thinking of styling a blazer and shorts but are confused about how to do it, fear not; Bollywood celebs are here to show us how to rock it this summer. Here are 5 celebs who have nailed the trend with their chic looks.

Blazer with denim shorts

Pairing a blazer with denim shorts like Kiara Advani is perfect for a variety of occasions, whether you are meeting your friend for brunch or attending a daytime event. You can opt for a well-fitted blazer or a little oversized one with rolled sleeves in a pastel colour, as they are good for summer. They also offer versatility and a casual touch. Layer it over a light blouse, camisole, or tank top, and you can pair it with mid-thigh or distressed shorts. To finish your look, you can opt for sneakers, or you can go for strappy heels.

Co-ordinated cool

Pairing shorts with a matching blazer, like Ananya Panday, is a surefire way to elevate your style game with minimal effort. You can opt for a short or cropped blazer in linen or cotton, which are breathable materials for summer. Look for blazers that are tailored according to your body shape and similarly, choose shorts that hit at right length for a sleek look. Let your matching blazer and shorts outfit take centre stage with minimal jewellery, such as a dainty necklace or studs. You can opt for pointed-toe pumps or sneakers for a casual vibe.

Bright and bold

If you are ready to make a statement and turn heads wherever you go, you can pick a bright and colourful set featuring a bralette, shorts and blazer. This set is ideal for summer outings, parties, or any occasion where you want to stand out. Like Malaika picked the neon color, you can go for electric blues, fiery reds, yellows, and lush greens, or you can also mix and match complementary colours.

You can add oversized sunglasses, a chunky necklace, and bold earrings, and finish off with strappy sandals or heels for a coordinating look.

Triple treat

If you want a professional look with a hint of flair and casual charm, a three-piece blazer set featuring shorts, a blazer, and a waistcoat, like Kriti, can be your best pick. You can opt for shorts in neutral colours or classic colours like black, grey, or navy for a versatile base. Elevate your look with a waistcoat in a coordinating colour for a cohesive look.

Complete the look with a tailored blazer that pulls the entire look together in complementary colours or patterns. Roll up the sleeves for a relaxed and refined look. This can be a good look for a formal event or a stylish soirée.

Monochrome Mastery

Nothing beats the timeless appeal of classic monochrome outfits, and if you are looking to achieve this look, take a leaf from Tara Sutaria’s book. You can lay the foundation of an outfit with classic black pieces that flatter your silhouette. You can choose a tank top or a casual T-shirt. For a streamlined look, you can go for black shorts with the right length.

You can take your monochrome ensemble to the next level by layering on a crisp white blazer. You can add a classy watch or statement ring without overwhelming the outfit.

By following this guide, you can easily master the art of styling blazer and shorts outfits. Whether you are running errands or attending a special event, this combination can easily provide comfort and style while keeping you cool. So, channel your inner diva with confidence in these stylish ensembles.

