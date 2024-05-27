Mrunal Thakur's three-piece white pantsuit can easily transform from boring meetings to parties

Once mostly associated with formal events or business attire, pantsuits have seen a beautiful revamp in the fashion scene. The days of actresses sticking to red carpet-gowns or conventional outfits are long gone. They are now confidently and stylishly slaying the chic and powerful look of pantsuits. This trend is not just about fashion; it's a statement of empowerment and individuality. Pantsuits come in various colours, patterns, and styles. From classic black to vibrant hues, from sleek and fitted to oversized and relaxed, there’s a pantsuit for every mood and occasion.

It's no secret that Mrunal Thakur loves pantsuits. The actress, who is well known for her exquisite sense of style, has frequently been seen rocking pantsuits on various occasions. Let’s have a look at her latest pick, which is a monochrome pantsuit.

Mrunal Thakur in a monochrome pantsuit

The Sita Ramam actress once again enthralled fans with her latest style statement, as shared by her stylist, Sheefa Gilani. In the series of stunning pictures, the actress graced the spotlight in a chic - three-piece white pantsuit coming from the shelves of Sav Lambha.

Her three-piece outfit consisted of an exquisite white waistcoat adorned with gleaming golden buttons. The stylish waistcoat was the base of her look, and layered atop the waistcoat was a pristine white oversized blazer perfectly tailored to accentuate the actress’ silhouette. Completing the ensemble was a pair of white flared pants.

A white pantsuit like Mrunal’s is an excellent choice for formal events, and they can also make a powerful statement in a professional setting like important business meetings, conferences, or presentations.

Mrunal’s accessories and glam

Mrunal’s accessories and make-up perfectly complemented her pantsuit. She opted for black oversized sunglasses and golden rings, which added a hint of sparkle to her look and also matched with golden buttons on the waistcoat. A wristwatch was a practical element of her look. White heels were a smart choice to complement the white pantsuit, creating a cohesive and streamlined silhouette.

For make-up, the Family Star actress opted for a soft rosy cheek, which gave a natural flush to her complexion. A soft pink lipstick complemented the freshness of Mrunal's makeup look, adding a subtle pop of colour to her lips without overwhelming the overall aesthetic. Well-drawn brows framed the actress’ face, and she styled her hair in side-parted soft waves.

Mrunal is admired by the fans not only for her appearance when acting but also for her bold fashion choices. Many have taken up her trend of wearing pantsuits because of Mrunal’s love for pantsuits that goes without saying, which is a true inspiration from her to them and encourages experimenting with personal styles.

In Bollywood, she has thus become the one who others will look up to in terms of style or setting trends by always wearing them well.

