Deepika Padukone shows how to power through suits effortlessly as she channels boss vibe for Fighter promotions

Deepika Padukone, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, is all set to display her remarkable acting skills in her forthcoming flick Fighter. She was recently photographed at the airport with her co-star, Hrithik Roshan, as they flew to Delhi for a special screening of the movie.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress dressed casually yet stylishly for this trip, emphasizing her inner beauty and letting her bright smile shine. Deepika Padukone has time and again shown that she is not just a brilliant performer, but also a fashion star who knows how to turn heads, even at airports. Now, let's look at Deepika's effortlessly gorgeous airport style.

Deepika Padukone’s oversized blazer set look

Recently, as the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, she effortlessly wore an oversized suit that radiated black richness. Her black blazer was clearly the focal point of her outfit.

The Jawan actress showed off her amazing fashion sense with this notched collar, large pockets, and long sleeves that she casually pulled up to the wrist. She added a sense of casual sophistication to her style by wearing a blazer and teaming it up with open wide-leg pants.

The Pathaan star once again displayed that even in a casual airport outfit, she can easily exude charm.

Deepika Padukone’s matching accessory game

The Gehraiyaan fame continued her love for black when embellishing her current look. The diva chose cat-eye-rimmed sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun's glare.

Advertisement

The Break Ke Baad actress kept her accessories modest and stylish, opting for a minimalist approach. Rather than wearing major accessories, she opted to let her ensemble speak for itself. As Deepika walked, she finished her ensemble with a pair of elegant black flats with a pointed-toe box.

More about hair and makeup

The stunning diva chose a dazzling makeup base that shined nicely in the sunlight. As she posed with Hrithik, her bold glossy red lipstick caught our eye, offering an unexpected pop of color.

The Chennai Express actress is well known for her preference for the bun hairstyle. Whether it's a red carpet event or a simple airport walk, she always arranges her hair perfectly. This time, Deepika went for a messy bun with a center parting. She left a few flicks loose to add flare to her hairstyle to give a cool and appealing touch.

The Happy New Year star’s strong and distinctive style has continually pushed the limits of fashion. From enormous jackets to trench coats, co-ords, and now an oversized pantsuit set, she is setting new standards for airport fashion. Her most recent look exemplifies her penchant for oversized silhouettes, and Deepika totally killed it.

The oversized fit created a bold airport fashion statement. Deepika's ability to pull off such bold looks is absolutely impressive. If you appreciated her airport outfit as much as we did, please leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu can make a perfect muse for any designer; looks the 'gold' way in Kresha Bajaj outfits