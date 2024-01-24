Kriti Sanon has made quite a name for herself with her acting talent as well as her ability to always be on-trend when it comes to her fashion choices. The talented diva knows how to embrace all things fashion with open arms. This is precisely why her outfits become a proper source of inspiration for modern fashionistas. In a recent appearance, the actress proved the same in a gorgeous red and brown winter-ready ensemble, and it’s safe to say that she knocked it out of the park with this one!

So, what are we even holing out for? Let’s dive into the details of the Mimi actress, Kriti Sanon’s stylish winter-ready ensemble, which legit left onlookers, fans, and followers swooning. Are you ready? Let’s get right on it.

Kriti Sanon looked seriously stylish in a red and brown look

The gorgeous Do Patti actress recently stepped out to promote her upcoming movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. For the occasion, the classy actress chose to wear a Stretch Cashmere Blend Turtleneck bodysuit from Micheal Kors, approximately worth Rs. 64,008. It had a fitted, body-hugging ensemble that hugged her curves at all the right places. The full-sleeved bodysuit is pure winter-ready perfection. The high turtleneck neckline is all things classy and sophisticated.

The talented Dilwale actress chose to pair this bodysuit by layering it with Micheal Kors’ Double-Faced Wool Melton Slit skirt, approximately worth Rs. 1,28,558. The calf-length skirt is seriously versatile and is visibly designed to be comfortable yet look stylish beyond all comparison. It perfectly contours the diva’s hips while making us fall in love with her oh-so-fabulous figure. The midi-skirt also has high slits on both sides which offers an ease of movement and helps the diva add a layer of sultriness to her ensemble.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were on point

The talented actress further chose to complete her ensemble with Michel Kors’ dark brown leather boots and a matching belt with a dramatic design. They ended up adding a harmonious appeal to her classy ensemble. These pieces are from Micheal Kors’ Fall/Winter 2023 runway collection called ‘By The Numbers, exclusively crafted in Italy and a perfect juxtaposition of sexy and sophisticated with a side of pure sass, and we’re legit obsessed with all of the beautiful Bhediya actress’ choices.

Last but not least, let’s discuss the Housefull 4 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also on fleek. The Raabta actress chose to style her hair into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting, that framed her face to perfection while making sure that her gorgeous face was visible. Meanwhile, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also decided to go with a rather subtle and natural makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks with highlighter, and glossy lip oil, which perfectly elevated her entire outfit.

What did you think of the diva’s ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor wears all-Dior for fancy date in Paris; adds classic touch to outfit with a pink bow