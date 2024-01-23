Both Mouni Roy and Alaya F are major sources of fashion inspiration for the modern generations. They both have a seriously classy and visibly unique sense of style which is reflected in the fashion-forward ensembles that they choose to wear. Owing to the same, both of the classy and sassy actresses were recently seen wearing similar acid lime dresses, and there’s no doubt about the fact that they both look exceptional. But, this also leaves us wondering, who undeniably aced this fashion statement? Yes, it’s time for a good ol’ fashion face-off!

So, are you also wondering who wore the classy and super hot dress better? Well, it’s time to dive deep into the looks of the talented actress, Mouni Roy and the classy fashionista, Alaya F, to take a closer look and get ourselves some answers. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Alaya F’s sassy and fitted acid lime mini dress:

The Jawaani Janeman starlet recently rocked a stunning acid-lime mini dress that had us all in awe. The dress had a halter neckline and a sexy cut-out style in the middle, showing off her waist. It hugged her curves perfectly and the backless design added an extra touch of allure. We couldn't help but fall in love with everything about it, from the unique color to the incredibly sexy style.

Further, Alaya chose to add Gen-Z-Approved small silver hoops and a classy matching bracelet to elevate her look. She also tied her hair back into a loose bun with a middle parting and flicks on both sides of her face. This framed her face perfectly while making sure it was clearly visible. The diva also opted for a subtle yet glam makeup look, with subtle brown eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lip oil. Doesn’t she look seriously exceptional?

Mouni Roy’s sexy body-hugging acid lime gown:

The Brahmastra actress recently chose to wear an eye-catching acid-wash dress from the popular brand Viola & Vesper. The dress featured multiple cut-outs down her chest to her waist, amplifying the style. The figure-hugging halter-neck dress visibly accentuated the diva’s curves while showcasing her enviable toned figure. The floor-length gown also had a front slit, making the ultra-sexy piece even more exceptional.

Furthermore, Mouni opted for a bold accessory-free look so all attention remained on her classy outfit choice. She left her dark tresses styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back, beautifully framing her gorgeous face to perfection. The diva rocked an ultra-glam makeup look, with brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks, and matte nude lipstick. She looks absolutely incredible!

The final verdict:

In the end, it’s quite safe to say that both the talented and stylish actresses looked amazing in their respective acid-lime dresses. Their outfits have literally inspired us to fall head-over-heels in love with this super unique color. On one hand, the young Gen-Z fashionista’s mini-dress with a modern style, her simple hairstyle, and her accessories were all on fleek. On the other hand, the classy Gold actress’ spectacular floor-length gown, oh-so-enviable hairstyle, and makeup look have won our hearts.

We honestly believe that both the divas have brought exceptional styles to elevate their outfits. Alaya F brought in more modern and fresh Gen-Z twists to her outfit while Mouni Roy made the outfit incredibly fabulous with her beyond-glamorous fashion and beauty picks. Therefore, it’s hard for us to crown a winner for this one. They have truly proved that fashion is an art form that ends up allowing everyone to express their uniqueness, one outfit at a time.

Do you agree with us? Who do you think deserves to win this face-off? Please go ahead and comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

