Mrunal Thakur, a beyond-beautiful diva who is celebrated for her incomparable talent and outstanding performances in movies like Hi Nanna, Jersey, Pippa, and others, is a true modern fashionista. The diva, known for her unique sense of style, recently captivated her audience by sharing the classiest pictures of herself in a pastel Anarkali suit. Doesn’t she look gorgeous in the classy piece? We’re still gushing about her fit!

So, without any further ado, let’s get up, close, and personal with the beautiful Hi Nanna actress, Mrunal Thakur’s pastel-colored Anarkali suit, to understand how she was able to make us gasp over her pastel ethnic outfit. Are you ready? Well, let’s just dive in.

Mrunal Thakur exuded charm in a pastel-colored Anarkali suit

The Ghost Stories actress recently set social media on fire with sincerely fiery pictures of herself in a pastel floral printed Anarkali-style suit. These pictures showcased the diva’s alluring style with a touch of modern flair, a dash of elegance, and a whole lot of feminine charm. The full-sleeved and floor-length Anarkali suit, created by the talented fashion maven, Mahima Mahajan, comes with a heavy price tag of Rs. 55,000. The beyond-classy traditional piece is thoroughly laden with multi-colored floral embroidery. We adore the diva’s ensemble, especially the asymmetrical edges of her sleeves.

Furthermore, the timeless piece also has a shimmery mirror work elevating the talented Lust Stories 2 actress’ graceful outfit beyond all comparison. But the thing that has all our attention is the fact that the diva’s Anarkali suit has well-formed pleats, creating a gorgeous free-flowing silhouette that exudes elegance. The Pippa actress’ ethnic and elegant ensemble also has a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline which adds a layer of sultriness to the Super 30 actress’ pastel piece.

Mrunal Thakur’s accessory, hairstyle and Makeup choices were on point

Furthermore, the divine Love Sonia actress chose to complete her ethnic and elegant ensemble with matching sandals. These heels perfectly complemented her pastel outfit while giving her outfit a rather harmonious appeal. The Family Star actress also chose to add statement pieces to add an alluring touch to her outfit. For this outfit, she opted for a minimalistic gold earring with delicate bead droplets along with a matching dramatic statement ring, and we are head-over-heels in love with her choices.

Last but not least, the Batla House actress’ hair and makeup look was also visibly on fleek. The oh-so-pretty diva opted to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into loose waves. They beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her beyond beautiful face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the Jersey actress’ glam makeup look, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadows, mascara-laden eyes, and the perfect nude-colored lips, exhibited sophistication that harmonized seamlessly with her overall look and of course, her persona.

Every element of the actress’ look merged to create a look of sheer perfection, don’t you agree? So, what do you think of her beautiful ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this to your next event? Please go ahead and share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

