Janhvi Kapoor wears HOT red fitted gown with back open; a look to nail Valentine’s Day date dressing

The Gen-Z crowd is brimming with attractive looks and great fashion tastes, and out of which, Janhvi Kapoor is a constant standout. This diva understands how to wear any dress with effortless style. She recently posted some jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, and she owned the look.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a gorgeous red gown that exuded seductive elegance. Be sure to catch out on this gorgeous style. So, don't waste time and scroll down for all the details on the JGM actress' latest fashion pick which was an absolute masterpiece.

What is the cost of Janhvi Kapoor's satin red maxi dress?

Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous red maxi dress that highlighted her curves well. Constructed out of sumptuous satin, the gown caressed her figure in all the right places, causing our hearts to skip a beat.

The dress had delicate thin noodle straps with a striking 3D flower adornment on the right strap, which added an element of attractiveness overall. And let us take a look at the rear side. The lace-up design and sensual slit added to the gown's appeal. And this stunning Rosario maxi dress costs Rs 1,74,185.

How do Gen-Z divas usually ace their accessory game?

The Gen-Z lot knows how to keep their accessories stylish and modest. Janhvi Kapoor paired her sexy red gown with some statement-making ear cuffs embellished with glittering stones. These earcuffs gave the ideal amount of shine, calling attention to her stunning face.

She kept her fingers basic but beautiful, wearing a silver ring with a little glitter. Janhvi opted for a fashion-forward look, wearing shiny gold ankle strap high heels. These shoes not only increased her height but also raised her entire appearance to new heights of fabulousness. Janhvi Kapoor's sense of style has us all swooning and gasping for more.

About Janhvi Kapoor's makeup and hairstyle

Janhvi Kapoor's inherent beauty is breathtaking, and no matter what makeup she wears, she constantly radiates over. She chose a minimal but lovely makeup approach for this appearance.

Her cheeks were expertly contoured, giving her face a firm and sculpted appearance, with an undertone of blush for an appropriate flush. Her eyes were the focal point, with a stroke of eyeliner and kohl adding definition and taking the emphasis.

Janhvi finished her makeup with a lovely nude brown lipstick that matched the whole mood perfectly. She opted for a traditional and effortlessly stylish hairstyle. Her hair was fashioned in loose waves with a side parting.

With Valentine's Day approaching, why not be inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's breathtaking outfit and wear a magnificent satin gown like this? Her dress is sensual and elegant, making it ideal for any romantic event.

From the gorgeous details, such as the 3D floral adornment and lace-up back, to the appealing silhouette, this outfit has everything.

So, if you love this look as much as we do, please let us know in the comments area below. And, get ready to melt hearts and raise every eyebrow this Valentine's Day by wearing a dress that oozes confidence and style.

