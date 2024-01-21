Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the Indian entertainment industry’s classiest and most talented actresses, is known for her ability to make and break trends with her fashion-forward choices. This is especially true for ethnic wear. The gorgeous actress’ wardrobe is like an exceptional treasure trove of inspiration for ethnic wear lovers. Be it suits, sarees, lehengas, or even fusion looks, the beautiful diva knows exactly how to ace them all while carrying them with an incomparable level of confidence, charm, and grace. This was also clearly visible in her recent oh-so-regal and timeless ensemble, helmed by the talented stylist, Sanam Ratansi.

The talented diva recently posted pictures of herself in a beautiful wedding-season-ready ethnic piece. So, why don’t we dive right into the intricate details of the talented Hey Sinamika actress, Aditi Rao Hydari’s gorgeous dark green ensemble to understand how she was able to entice fans and followers with her oh-so-classy and elegant outfit? Are you ready? Well, let’s get to it.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s classy teal green lehenga set has us OBSESSED

The talented Padmaavat actress recently set social media on fire, wearing a sincerely classy teal green lehenga set with a timeless design that left her fans and followers gasping and swooning. This was visible in the comments section of the diva’s post. This incredible ethnic ensemble features a teal green chanderi silk lehenga set which was laden with antique gold dori and heavily embellished with timeless traditional hand embroidery. It was further paired with a sheer and super classy organza base dupatta with embroidery work on its edges. And we’re undeniably in love with this one.

The Murder 3 actress’ lehenga designed by the talented Jigar Mali is called ‘The Menka Lehenga’. This classy outfit comes with the oh-so-hefty price tag of Rs. 49,900. The gorgeous piece featured a cropped dark teal green blouse with a contrasting red traditional Rajasthani design on its 3/4th sleeves. It also featured a deep and alluring sweetheart neckline with intricate gold embroidery work on its edges, that added layers or sultriness to her traditional and timeless ensemble. This was paired with a matching floor-length lehenga skirt with intricate gold hand embroidery and traditional dori work at its edges, adding to the piece’s overall allure. To say that we’re obsessed with this classy outfit, would be an undoubted understatement.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories, hair, and makeup game elevated her outfit

Furthermore, the Rockstar actress chose to accessorize her classy outfit with matching juttis to bring a harmonious appeal, and statement jewelry from Tyaani Fine Jewellery. This included green and gold studded long layered jhumkis with delicate pearl droplets and beyond-exquisite matching gold bangles which were encrusted with multi-colored crystals and had an intricate and gorgeous traditional design. These perfectly elevated the outfit’s overall allure and added to its regality. She also added a gorgeous and oh-so-delicate black bindi dot to add to the outfit’s traditional essence.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s flawless makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, lightly blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the prettiest matte nude-colored lipstick, perfectly enhanced her natural beauty. This classy look complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit. On the other hand, the divine diva chose to leave her dark tresses open, and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting, allowing them to beautifully cascade down her shoulders and back, while perfectly framing her beyond-gorgeous face.

Honestly, it’s tough not to fall for the deadly combination of her classy ensemble and beyond-pretty smile, isn’t it?

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit? Would you wear something like this to a formal event? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

