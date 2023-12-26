Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; Decoding celeb adored cozy and luxurious winter jackets

If you're looking for some winter clothing ideas, look no further than this! Fashion icons like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor have been paving the way in the men's fashion industry. These men know how to sport a killer jacket, and we're giving the lowdown on this celeb-approved winter essential.

So get ready to boost your style game while staying warm this season. We have you covered whether you want solid patterns, slick leather, or traditional styles. Don't put it off anymore; it's time to plunge in and get the best winter jacket that will turn heads everywhere you go.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, the stylish celebrity, recently wore a mouth-dropping Versace jacket that would make your jaw drop as well. This jacket is not meant for the fragile heart, as it costs Rs. 1,12,688. You may still unleash your own inner Ranveer by learning to layer. Combine your garments to make your own distinct style statement this winter.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Aashiqui lad, Aditya Roy Kapur, knows how to nail it! He recently made a statement with his great style, wearing a sultry black Amiri jacket that shouted volumes. This magnificent item costs a whopping Rs. 2.3 lakh. It's the ideal pick for those frigid winter days, thanks to its high-end look and warm comfort.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, the Bahadur of Bollywood, knows how to make a statement even in the dead of winter. Vicky, who is wearing a trendy denim jacket, demonstrates that you don't have to break the bank to look great. You may have this fashionable appearance for a little over Rs. 8,990.

Arjun Kapoor

The handsome actor Arjun Kapoor recently drew eyeballs with his thick and elegant denim jacket, which is an amazing showstopper. The jacket cost Rs. 75,000 and was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Speak about luxury with a side of luxury! Arjun Kapoor understands how to make a statement, as seen by this jacket.

Ranbir Kapoor

Prepare to swoon over Ranbir Kapoor's flawless winter wardrobe selections! In the first photo, he wears a Brunello Cucinelli shearling collar cashmere long jacket that exudes refinement and flair. Ranbir looks stunning in the second photograph, wearing a sky-blue jacket that screams hip and modern.

With a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh, it's evident that he understands how to seamlessly flaunt high-end fashion. In the third shot, our hero can be seen wearing a Rs. 25,000 gray denim jacket, demonstrating that he is capable of pulling off a more relaxed and cheap appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly providing us with the greatest winter jacket alternatives, allowing us to enjoy his fashionable selections.

Which of the jackets you guys would like to incorporate into your wardrobes? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Why you need to skip gowns and opt for elegant sarees for wedding season