Malaika Arora champions fashion sustainability by repeating Rs. 32,329 ruffled yellow mini dress

Malaika Arora, one of the trendiest and classiest divas in Bollywood, is known for her fiery fashion sense, bold and fashion-forward choices as well as her uniqueness. The incomparable way in which she is able to carry all her outfits literally sets her apart. The fabulous Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 judge was recently papped in Bandra while wearing the trendiest bright yellow mini dress, and we’re obsessed!

So, why don’t we take a closer look at all the fashion-forward intricacies and unique elements that made the fashion queen, Malaika Arora's oh-so-vibrant ensemble such a huge hit with onlookers, fans, and followers alike?

Malaika Arora looked seriously incredible in a bright yellow ensemble

The beautiful Pataakha actress was recently spotted and snapped in Bandra while wearing the classiest bright yellow mini dress, worth Rs. 32,329, from the trendy racks of Ulla Johnson. This seriously trendy dress also comes with stylish ruffled sleeves and a beyond-classy layered skirt look which adds to its design and overall allure. In fact, the elasticated waistband also cinches the piece at her waist, allowing the talented Dabangg actress to flaunt her well-toned and enviable figure along with her seriously incomparable curves. We’re in love!

Meanwhile, the talented Housefull actress’ vibrant dress’ deep V-shaped neckline added a level of sultriness to her oh-so-stylish ensemble. This classy outfit’s design and bright sun-like color bring in all the summer feels that one could possibly hope for, doesn’t it? The talented diva, who recently made an appearance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also chose to complete her ensemble with off-white Gucci Jordaan loafers, worth Rs. 90,678, which comes with the brand’s iconic GG print with a glossy leather base. Don’t they perfectly elevate the diva’s ensemble?

Malaika Arora’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were all on point

Furthermore, the Dil Se actress chose to take the minimalistic route to complete her vibrant and summery ensemble, with just dark and tinted black sunglasses and a Rs. 90,000 Jimmy Choo Callie bucket bag with a chain strap, that totally complimented the diva’s overall aesthetic. Whereas, she also chose to keep her hairstyle simple and tie her hair up into a messy bun. This wise decision totally contributed to her overall easy, breezy, and super casual aesthetic while making sure that her beautiful face was clearly visible. Doesn’t she look simply gorgeous?

On the other hand, the divine diva chose to complete her look with a rather natural-looking makeup look, with perfectly shaped eyebrows, a subtle blush on the cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and her lips had a natural glossy finish. This makeup look complemented and elevated her super classy ensemble while helping her flaunt her incomparable natural beauty. This is the third time the diva has reworked her classy bright yellow outfit, making a statement for fashion sustainability and championing the same like a total boss babe, don’t you agree? This proves that the actress knows exactly how to make and break trends with her classy fashion-forward choices,

So, what did you think of the talented diva’s seriously stylish ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for a date or a day out with your girl gang? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

