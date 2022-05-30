Monday Mind Talks: Easy ways to incorporate mindfulness in your daily life

Most of the misery in our lives arises from either thinking about the bygone past or the shrouded future. We all wonder if we could ever restore equilibrium in our lives, the answer to this question is Yes, we can. A well-researched method called Mindfulness has shown promising results in promoting balance, mental clarity, self-control, satisfaction and happiness in life. Samar Hafeez, a Psychologist and a Certified holistic health coach, explains how mindfulness helps one regain control over destructive thoughts, emotions and behaviours and helps perform more productively. It also aids in reducing stress, anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Here are a few ways in which you can practice mindfulness on a daily basis

Mindful eating

It involves paying undivided attention to the complete experience of eating. Tune into your hunger cues and know ‘why’ you are eating. Are you eating because you are physically hungry or to appease your emotions such as stress, anger, or sadness?

What to do: To begin with, sit down and observe the variety of colours, feel the texture of the food, and smell the aromas of spices present in the food. Then, begin to eat and pay attention to the way you chew. Savour every bite, feel the flavours in your mouth. Try chewing each bite at least 30 times before swallowing. This aids digestion and lowers the risk of obesity. And always eat without distractions, try avoiding cell phones, television, laptops and even working while eating.

Its Significance:

Mindful eating enhances the pleasure of eating. If eating a whole meal mindfully seems daunting then, start out by practising drinking a cup of tea or eating a piece of cake mindfully. And later upgrade to eating at least one meal a day mindfully.

Mindful talking

Take a minute to reflect on how many times we reacted to the opposite person even without realizing what the person must have said or meant. How many times our good talks have turned into nasty fights? Do you regret making or passing a statement which you think you didn’t even mean? Have we ever paused to think about what we are saying and how we are saying it? These are some questions that will help you ponder over the level of mindful communication you indulge in on a daily basis.

What to do: Some self- check tips that will help include: Always be clear and speak deliberately, and choose words that are simple yet effective. Be fully present and notice gestures and non-verbal behaviours that people might be presenting. Check your tone of voice, speak slowly and without aggression. When you have nothing better to say, value silence as an essential part of speech. Listen to others before responding, pay attention to what they are actually saying, and avoid responding reactively.

Its Significance:

Communication is a critical element of our day-to-day interactions. A clear and straightforward way of communicating is crucial to our social existence. Despite its importance, we rarely pay attention to our ways of communication, styles and habits. The more mindfully you relate with others the better your interpersonal relationships will get. It will help you in managing and regulating negative emotions and their expressions.

Mindfulness enhances and enriches your experience with the world and with yourself. Enjoy every moment in mindfulness. Awaken your true and authentic self through mindfulness.

