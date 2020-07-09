Here's what every zodiac sign wants in a relationship but will never ask for

People have some kind of secret desires in their relationship but often they don’t want to reveal those things to their partners. But what are they? So, here’s what they want as per their zodiac traits but will never express in the relationship.

People always have some kind of secret desire and hope for it to happen as well. But often they don’t like to say these things openly, especially in a relationship. They like to keep these as a secret because they may have a fear of getting judged by their partners. But don’t you want to know what others think secretly and don’t want to share?

Well, all want to know such things. People often don’t know what’s in their mind that they don't want to share in a bonding. They hesitate to share certain feelings with their partner. But we can know that easily by zodiac personality traits. Read on to know them.

What each zodiac sign wants in a relationship secretly?

Aries

Aries people are fun to get along with and they make great partners in a relationship as well. But secretly, they want to lead the relation and take every decision. And they are also very conscious secretly about hurting their partner with their harsh or blunt behaviour. But you will never get to know these things of your Aries partner. They will be usual as they are but will continue to have those secret feelings.

Taurus

Taureans want their partners to appreciate them and love as they do to their partner. They take efforts to make the bonding healthy in the initial stage and can also make their partner feel free to open up about themselves. So, they want their partners to take the same kind of initiative for them.

Gemini

Gemini people have had hard times and they hesitate to share their past. But they actually want to be completely free in the relationship where they can open up to their partners without any tension of being judged by them. They also hope that their partner won’t be intimidated after listening to their dark past. They want to completely expose themselves to their partner.

Cancer

Cancerians are highly sensitive people and they tend to feel a deep connection with someone they fall in love with. They fall in love too quickly and try to build a strong connection between them. And they want their partner to feel the same way. They want to feel loved and want to make sure that there is a reciprocation of affection.

Leo

Leos always have a fear of falling for the wrong person. So, when they are in love with someone, then that’s a big deal. They want to impress their partner and make them realise how worthy they are. Since Leo feel they are incredible and amazing, they also want their partners to feel the same way about themselves. But they will never ask for complements as they want them from partners genuinely. So, they will hope to get complimented.

Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionists of all the zodiac signs. They judge their own work and can never be happy with it. But they are a great lover. They know how it’s hard to be in a relationship with them due to their strange thought processes. But they want their partner to understand their judgements and other behaviour and stay happy with them. They also want to make sure they are putting enough effort in the bonding to make it healthy.

Libra

Librans are the master of balancing everything and in relationship also they hope for it secretly. They want to make sure that their partner is also investing the same amount of love and care to them as they are doing. These people are also conscious about their own efforts that they are putting in the relationship. They want to make their partners happy with their love and care and hope for the same.

Scorpio

These people are mysterious, intense and quite possessive about their partners. They are loyal to their partners and hope for the same from them. They want their partners to be truly worthy of their trust because this zodiac sign cannot trust or love anyone easily. So, when they fall in love, they want to make sure that those people are worth it.

Sagittarius

These people are adventurous, fun-loving and playful. So, they want the same kind of vibe from their partners. They want their partners to explore everything with them.

Capricorn

Capricorns are driven, practical and pessimistic. They want their partners to crave for their advice and help as they want love and care from them. They want to motivate them with their thoughts to achieve their goal. So, if you tell them that you need advice for something, then they would be extremely happy and would love to do that.

Aquarius

These people are free and love independence. So, they don’t want to their partners to make them feel suffocated in the bonding. They want them to be free and enjoy their independence as well. But they also want their partners to trust them.

Pisces

Pisceans are highly romantic and imaginative and they tend to show the same traits in their relationships as well. They want their partners to be equally romantic with them who can also enjoy their power of imagination.

