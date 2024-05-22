‘I Would Win’: Real-Life Bloodline Member Claims He Would Beat The Rock in a WWE Match

The Anoa'i family boasts a rich legacy in professional wrestling, producing an exceptional lineage of talent. Without a doubt, The Rock and Roman Reigns are arguably the most standout stars of the Anoa’i pedigree.

However, it would be remiss to assume that these two legends are the final top stars from the lineage, as many young and promising members are still emerging.

Not to forget, The Bloodline is expanding its ranks with the inclusion of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. But another up-and-coming wrestler from the same lineage boldly asserted a daring declaration regarding The Final Boss, The Rock. The star in question is none other than Zilla Fatu.

Zilla Fatu Claims He Would Beat the Rock if They Met Face-to-Face

In case you didn’t know, Zilla Fatu is the son of late great WWE legend Umaga. The young talent has currently been creating waves with his performance in GCW.

Nonetheless, Fatu recently expressed his interest in sharing the ring with The Great One. In addition, he also boldly claimed that he would beat The Rock in a wrestling match. During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu was asked whether he’d like to share the ring with The Rock.

He said, “Hell yeah, I want to stand in the ring with him. It don’t matter. Against him, with him, it’ll be legendary. How many people can say that? With Rock, it would be dope. I’d win, though. Hell yeah, I would win.

While a match with The Rock may not be on the cards for Fatu, his WWE arrival may be approaching, given the expanding influence of The Bloodline in WWE.

As for The Rock, the People’s Champ has currently stepped away from the ring due to his ongoing Hollywood project, The Smashing Machine. As fans eagerly await The Rock's return, real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu persists in his hard work, preparing for his potential WWE call-up.

Zilla Fatu Says He’d Go to WWE Over AEW

There’s no denying that wrestling is a lineage business in the Anoa’i family. And ultimately, everybody dreams of ending up in WWE. Zilla Fatu recently explained why he’d choose WWE over AEW.

In an interview with Joey Franchize, Fatu explained how he wants to stick to his family tradition and join WWE over AEW.

He said, “WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So, at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW.

At this point, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for the prodigy of the Anoa’i family.