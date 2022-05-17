Nikki Reed Birthday: 6 love-filled photos of the actress with her husband Ian Somerhalder

1 / 6

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's red carpet photo

Nikki Reed is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Rosalie in The Twilight Saga. She later also starred in the 2003 film titled Thirteen. Reed's performance in the film also won her a lot of praises as well as an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance. On the personal life front, Reed is married to Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder. The couple who got married in 2015 have been going strong ever since and had a whirlwind romance of sorts. The duo tied the knot in April 2015 and has been serving couple goals ever since then. Reed defined her romance with Somerhalder in a beautiful caption that she wrote on a post she wrote in 2019 where she wrote, "I still have no idea if we’re doing it right, but I know we both wake up every day and choose each other." She also noted that in their relationship, they are each other's each biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system. As we celebrate Reed's birthday, here's a look at some of her best photos with husband Ian Somerhalder that are pure love.

Photo Credit : Getty Images