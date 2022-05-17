Nikki Reed Birthday: 6 love-filled photos of the actress with her husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Rosalie in The Twilight Saga. She later also starred in the 2003 film titled Thirteen. Reed's performance in the film also won her a lot of praises as well as an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance. On the personal life front, Reed is married to Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder. The couple who got married in 2015 have been going strong ever since and had a whirlwind romance of sorts. The duo tied the knot in April 2015 and has been serving couple goals ever since then. Reed defined her romance with Somerhalder in a beautiful caption that she wrote on a post she wrote in 2019 where she wrote, "I still have no idea if we’re doing it right, but I know we both wake up every day and choose each other." She also noted that in their relationship, they are each other's each biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system. As we celebrate Reed's birthday, here's a look at some of her best photos with husband Ian Somerhalder that are pure love.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This sweet photo captures Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder in an adorable moment as the latter leaned in for a kiss while posing on the red carpet. It's photos like these that capture Ian and Nikki's adorable romance perfectly.
Find someone who looks at you the way Nikki looks at her husband Ian. We love how Reed and Somerhalder's relationship is based on absolute love and respect for each other and it's always lovely watching them being each other's cheerleaders.
This click adorably shows Nikki and Ian holding onto each other's hands in the most romantic way while they posed for a photo together. The couple never fail to flaunt their love for each other and it's always a delight seeing them together.
This photo sweetly captures Ian Somerhalder beaming with joy as he proudly looks at and flaunts his lady love on the red carpet. The duo was all decked up to attend the Golden Globes After Party.
This photo is one of the best clicks of the couple which seems to have been taken after the first year of their marriage. The couple look smitten in love and it captures a particularly cute moment as Reed can be seen blushing at something Somerhalder probably said to her.
