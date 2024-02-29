Ravi Kishan opens up on working with Salman Khan in Tere Naam; recalls 'staying away' from him for THIS reason

Salman Khan's character in "Tere Naam" could be compared to a contemporary version of Kabir Singh. Despite its problematic aspects, the character received widespread applause from the audience. Ravi Kishan, who portrayed a priest in the movie, remembered his experience of working with Salman during a recent interview. He mentioned that he used to keep his distance from Salman on the set.

Ravi Kishan shares his experience working with Salman Khan in Tere Naam

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, Ravi Kishan was asked about Salman Khan's behavior during the film Tere Naam's shoot, considering he was "going through a tough time in his personal life." In response, Ravi mentioned that artists are usually “moody by nature.” When he notices that his co-actor isn't feeling upbeat, he believes in giving them their own space. That's exactly what he did with Salman Khan. He said, “On the set of Tere Naam, I would give him space. That character (Radhe) was intense. That’s how Satish Kaushik ji (director) wanted it. Salman was probably lost in the character too. I would stay away from him on the set.”

Ravi mentioned that he used to meet Salman after the filming was done, and eventually, they developed a friendship. They would meet up for dinner or other activities after finishing work. It was during these times that their friendship strengthened. He pointed out that both he and Salman are from Bandra. Additionally, he has been friends with Salman's brother Sohail since they were children. He added, “He was aware of me but I was not a star then. And he was a superstar.”

Ravi remembered that after Salman witnessed his performance, their friendship blossomed, and they remain friends even now. He said, “After watching the film, our friendship grew because that’s when he saw what kind of actor I am. We are still friends. We talk on the phone also. He is a lovely soul.”

Salman Khan starrer film Tere Naam was released in the year 2003 and was a huge hit. Ravi Kishan is set to appear in the movie Laapataa Ladies and the Netflix series Mamla Legal Hai soon.

