Colin Kaepernick Net Worth in 2024

Colin Kaepernick is not only a prominent American civil rights activist but also a well-known former NFL player. Long-time San Francisco 49ers fans will remember Colin Kaepernick as their team's star quarterback. Despite being out of the league for an extended period, here's everything you need to know about Colin Kaepernick's net worth.

Colin Kaepernick's Net Worth in 2024

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Colin Kaepernick's net worth is $20 million as of 2024. When discussing Colin Kaepernick's net worth, it is important to note that it comprises various financial elements, such as his income from the NFL, brand endorsement contracts, and investments. His salary from the 49ers plays a significant role in his overall net worth.

Also Read: Shohei Ohtani Net Worth 2024 - $700 Million Contract And Salary Explained Amid Gambling Controversy

Colin Kaepernick's Contract

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Colin Kaepernick as the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his NFL career, Colin Kaepernick signed a total of two contracts with the 49ers. The first contract he signed was during his draft year.

In 2011 after being drafted into the league, Colin Kaepernick signed a rookie contract with the 49ers. The contract was 4 years long and was worth $5.1 Million. In 2024, Colin Kaepernick signed his career's biggest contract worth $114 Million with the 49ers for 6-years.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Net Worth - NIL Earnings, Instagram and TikTok Salary

Colin Kaepernick's Salary and Career Earnings

In 2011, Colin Kaepernick made around $275,000 per year, bringing his total earnings for that year to $2.6 million. Moving on to 2012, his earnings jumped to $607,922, which was solely his net annual salary.

Colin Kaepernick's earnings have seen quite a jump over the years. In 2013, he made a total of $840,844, with his annual salary being $740,844. The following year, in 2014, his career earnings skyrocketed to $13 Million, while his salary for that year was $645,000.

Moving on to 2015, Kaepernick earned a whopping $12 Million, with $10 Million being his annual salary. On top of that, he received $1.2 Million as a roster bonus, $400,000 as a workout bonus, and a small extra incentive of $492. In his final season, he raked in a cool $14 Million, with $11 Million being his net salary. Quite the impressive progression!

Also Read: How Much Does Patrick Mahomes Make From Kansas City Chiefs? Exploring Patrick Mahomes Salary Over The Years

Colin Kaepernick’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Colin Kaepernick's wealth is boosted by the money he makes from endorsement partnerships. The ex-49ers player has collaborated with companies like McDonald's, Beats By Dre Headphones, MusclePharm, Jaguar, and MusclePharm. Surprisingly, Colin Kaepernick's most lucrative endorsement agreement was signed in 2018.

On September 3, 2018, Colin Kaepernick signed the most significant endorsement deal of his career with Nike, coinciding with the company's 30th anniversary. Although Kaepernick had been associated with Nike since 2011, the organization did not leverage the partnership until 2016, when he gained increased prominence that year.

In terms of investments, Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa founded an organization called Know Your Rights Camp in 2016. The organization aims to support underprivileged youth by educating them about their legal rights, American history, and self-empowerment.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Net Worth - How Much Does The Kansas City Chiefs Star Quarterback Make?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Lawsuit And Settlement

In 2017, Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that the league and its owners conspired to keep him from playing after he kneeled during the national anthem. The lawsuit was privately settled in February 2019.

Advertisement

On February 18, 2019, various sports news sources claimed that his legal case had been resolved for a sum between $60 and $80 million. Surprisingly, about a month later, it came to light that the actual settlement figure was around $10 million.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

Colin Kaepernick’s Real Estate

Colin Kaepernick once had a residence in California that he sold in 2017 for a whopping $3.075 Million. This two-story house boasted five bathrooms and four bedrooms, spanning across a generous 4600 square feet. Back in 2014, Kaepernick had purchased the property for $2.7 Million, and it underwent an extensive renovation during his ownership.

Colin Kaepernick purchased a $3.12 Million condo in NYC back in July 2016, a year before selling his California home. The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment comes with top-notch amenities including a swimming pool, garage, private health club, and 24-hour concierge service. Spanning 1733 square feet, it's where he resides with his family.

Also Read: Is Tom Brady Hindu? NFL Legend Spotted Wearing Locket With ‘Indian God’ As He Shows Off Miami Mansion in IG Story

Colin Kaepernick’s Awards and Accomplishments

Colin Kaepernick may have had a relatively brief stint in the NFL, but he managed to secure an impressive collection of awards during his time. One notable achievement is holding the record for the most rushing yards in a game, both in the regular season and playoffs, among quarterbacks. Additionally, he earned several other accolades throughout his career.

Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship honoree in 2017

GQ Magazine Citizen of the Year in 2017

American Civil Liberties Union Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award in 2017

Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in 2017

Harvard University W. E. B. Du Bois Medal in 2018

Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award in 2018

Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights in 2020

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement