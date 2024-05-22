Mark Henry Tells The Undertaker How He Once Threatened To Kill Shawn Michaels And The Kliq

Back in the late 1990s, Shawn Michaels and his backstage group, The Kliq, were notorious for pulling pranks and instigating conflicts with fellow wrestlers. Appearing on the recent episode of Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, Mark Henry shared a side-splitting story involving Shawn Michaels and The Kliq.

The reason Mark Henry issued a threat

The former World Heavyweight Champion said, "I got in trouble, and they sent me to Canada because I threatened to kill Shawn Michales and the entire Kliq."

Henry broke his ankle in the early days of his career, and he had to use crutches to move. However, somebody backstage hid his crutches, pulling off a prank on him. When Shawn Michaels and The Kliq approached and asked him about the crutches, Henry was under the impression that the popular backstage group tricked him by stashing the crutches away.

It didn't sit well with The World's Strongest Man, who was irked by the whole situation. At that point, he issued a serious threat to The Heart Break Kid and his friends. Henry further warned Shawn that he was too small to be asking about his crutches. Seeing the anger of the behemoth, an anxious Vince McMahon, who was in charge of WWE at that time, sent Mark Henry to Canada. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, Henry revealed that Shawn and The Kliq were not associated with the prank. Later, he discovered that Undertaker's former manager, Paul Bearer, hid his crutches. Hearing the whole story during his podcast, The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, chuckled.

Advertisement

Mark Henry's WWE career

Mark Henry is currently signed to AEW, but he rose to fame in professional wrestling for his lengthy career in WWE's squared circle. His WWE career kicked off in 1996, spanning a remarkable twenty-five years till 2021. From the Attitude Era to modern-day WWE, The World's Strongest Man played a role in different periods of WWE history.

Recognized for his superhuman strength, the former strongman and powerlifter exhibited his strength on multiple occasions. Besides winning the World Heavyweight Championship, he clinched the ECW Championship once and the European Championship once. Additionally, he received the Hall of Fame status in 2018.

ALSO READ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Real Life Heat With Shawn Michaels In WWE Explained