Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Reveals Out of 53 Guyz on Roster, ‘52 Would Say They Hated’ NFL Legend

Tom Brady and his iconic team of the 2000s and 2010 have been reminisced by many for their powerful dominance for two decades. Fans generally remember the memories of the Patriots with love and fondness. The iconic moments are famous but apart from that the anecdotes from the teammates of Tom Brady also add to the enigma.

Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots were invited to the Games on the Nam podcast. In this podcast, the former teammates of the Patriots explain an anecdote from their prime and reveal something uncanny.

Patriot teammates hated Tom?

While Tom was the legendary leader of the Patriots, apparently his teammates hated him. These revelations were a surprise because the New England Patriots achieved much under his guidance. However, Slater said, “Ask all 53 guys on the roaster, 52 guys, and they would say they hated him, right.”

Not to worry though! Because Slater’s comments were completely on a lighter note and he joked about this behavior. The team members were known to fight each other playfully during their practice and training sessions.

According to AZ Sports, Slater also revealed which teammate listened to Brady the most. He said, “That one is easy. That’s Julian (Edelman) all the way.” He said this on the Green Light podcast that Chris Long hosts. However, Edelman was also the only one who stood up to Brady, as per the greatest gunner of all time.

One teammate who stood up to Tom Brady

Slater said, “Sometimes he did something goofy, we’re like, “It’s Tom, I can’t say anything. This guy will be over there getting on Tom, killing them in front of the guys and we’re all like trying to muffle our laughs.”

This is when Brady would get flustered at Edelman. These nostalgic anecdotes shared by Edelman and Slater brought back the golden ear memories of the New England Patriots who had 6 Superbowl victories.

There is even a documentary on the legendary team where more anecdotes like this have been shared. The Dynasty: New England Patriots is on Apple TV and fans are already flocking to watch the series and relive the good old days.

