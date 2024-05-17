Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a leap of around ten years. The show will witness a few exits and a few new characters entering the story. Pinkvilla exclusively reported actor Karanvir Bohra's reaction to Bollywood veteran Rekha being roped in for the promo of the show and now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Karanvir opened up on his character details and revealed what made him sign the show.

Karanvir Bohra on what made him bag Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

On being roped in for the show, Karanvir Bohra said, "What grabbed my attention was the kind of character that I was offered. I play a cop for the first time in my career and it was exhilarating to learn the intricacies of the character. When they told me that I'd be playing a cop, my eyes gleamed with excitement and happiness. It has such interesting elements. He is a powerful cop who abuses the power that comes along with being a police officer for his interest and of course, he is a psycho lover. It couldn't have got better."

Take a look at the promo of the show:

He added, "Usually, people take up a show if it is huge and successful. But these are all bonuses as I am more intrigued to play the part that I'm offered, it being a big show is a cherry on top."

Karanvir Bohra on his character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

When asked if he will be playing a psycho lover just like he did in Saubhagyavati Bhav, he said, "This role is not like anything that I've ever done on television. Welcome Karanvir Bohra into the cop universe as Officer Bhanvar Patil. Imagine a cop who's a psycho lover, it is crazy man."

On playing the mean character yet again, Karanvir said, "You know what? I honestly want to be known as the worst, the meanest villain that has ever been on Indian Television, the web or the movies. I expect that people should love me. They should love to hate me. That's what gives me a kick and that's what I've been thriving for."

Karanvir Bohra on speculations of Rekha shooting for a promo

Talking about the speculation around Bollywood veteran Rekha shooting the promo of the show, Karanvir mentioned that he is super excited to learn about the news that Rekha might shoot a promo for the upcoming leap. He stated that when he saw the previous promos of the show, he was intrigued to know more about the show and happened to watch a few episodes. He added that if Rekha came on board to shoot a promo, it would only add more value to the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma playing the characters of Virat, Sai, and Pakhi respectively. Post leap, the previous actors exited, paving the way for new leads of the show Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

As per media reports, Bhavika Sharma is retained for the post-leap twist while the fate of the other characters is yet to be decided.

