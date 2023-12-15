What is Teyana Taylor's net worth in 2023? Exploring her wealth and career after divorce from Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is one of the most popular and recognized names in the industry. She was 15 when Pharrell Williams offered her a record deal. She went on to choreograph Beyoncé's Ring the Alarm music video. By the time she reached her early 20s, she had collaborated with Ye, released her debut album, and starred in a Tyler Perry film.

Taylor is not just an actress but also a director, producer, and composer. There are 29 directorial credits, 25 writing credits, and 2 producing credits in her filmography. Many people also know Teyana Taylor as the ex-wife of Iman Shumpert, an American who played competitive basketball in the past. The actress has a lot of achievements to her profile, so let's take a look at her net worth.

What is Teyana Taylor's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teyana Taylor has a net worth of $5 million. The influence of Teyana Taylor goes beyond her artistic endeavors. She has used her abilities in acting, dancing, and choreography to diversify her sources of income. Her partnership with the Jordan Brand, which produced a line that swiftly sold out and highlighted her considerable impact and market appeal, is a stunning illustration of her influence and brand value.

Advertisement

Teyana Taylor's $5 million shows her growing influence and potential for further growth in the fast-paced and cutthroat entertainment industry, even though her net worth is smaller than that of industry titans like Beyoncé and Rihanna, who have respective net worths in the hundreds of millions and billions.

Real Estate

In 2018, Taylor and her ex-husband Iman Shumpert purchased a 5,700-square-foot, nearly $3 million house in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City. The opulent residence boasts a movie theater, five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a spa shower, and a swimming pool. In August 2020, the couple listed the property for $3.695 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Teyana and Shrumpet

In 2016, Taylor got married to Iman Shumpert, a former professional basketball player. Shumpert has represented the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets, among other illustrious NBA clubs. Rue and Junie are the couple's two daughters. In 2018, they also made an appearance on Teyana and Iman, their own VH1 reality show.

After seven years of marriage, Taylor reportedly declared on Instagram in 2023 that she and her husband had been separated for a while and that they intended to file for divorce.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actor is reported by Celebrity Net Worth. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com