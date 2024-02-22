Amazon Van Split Into Half By Oncoming Train; See Actual Footage Of 2021 Incident From Inside The Vehicle

In a shocking turn of events, an Amazon van was split in half by an oncoming Amtrak train. The incident occurred in November 2021 in Milwaukee, leaving the van in two big chunks, with the driver, Alexander Evans, miraculously surviving the direct hit.

The accident and the miracle

The video footage obtained by TMZ shows Evans driving along a countryside road, seemingly unaware of the oncoming train. As he makes a left-hand turn to cross the railroad tracks, the train barrels through the van, completely bisecting it.

The impact rocks Evans inside the vehicle, shattering the windshield and leaving him momentarily disoriented. Despite the severity of the crash, Evans manages to unbuckle himself and appears relatively unharmed.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was later released. It's worth noting that Evans is deaf in his left ear, which may have contributed to his inability to hear the Amtrak horn until it was too late.

The aftermath

The aftermath of the crash is nothing short of astonishing. Now split in half, the van sits on the railroad tracks, with the train zipping by right behind it. The front angle of the van shows the moment of impact, with glass shattering on the windshield.

The fact that Alexander Evans survived this harrowing experience is nothing short of a miracle. The video footage captured from inside the van provides a chilling perspective of the incident, highlighting the dangers of railroad crossings.

It serves as a reminder to always be vigilant when approaching these crossings and to heed warning signals, especially for those with hearing impairments.

