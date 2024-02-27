Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are planning a spectacular wedding in Jamnagar, according to reports by Money Control. Pre-wedding festivities are slated to take place at Gujarat's Reliance complex from March 1 to March 3.

Ambani family to build 14 new temples

However, amidst the prep, the Ambani family has started a unique and significant initiative that has attracted a lot of attention in the run-up to the extravagant celebrations: the building of 14 new temples within an enormous complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.



A video featuring these temples has been posted on the social media accounts of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Nita Ambani is spotted exploring the temple complex and interacting with the locals and craftspeople.

Check out the video:

India's rich cultural legacy and architectural prowess are demonstrated by these painstakingly constructed temples. The new temples have paintings in the form of frescoes, statues of gods and goddesses, and elaborately carved pillars. Every temple, each honoring a different Hindu god, is embellished with elaborate carvings, vibrant murals, and traditional themes that capture a variety of regional artistic styles.

Nita Ambani is the project's driving force, emphasizing the value of maintaining traditional workmanship and encouraging a sense of community. Although the temples will certainly provide a tranquil setting for the upcoming wedding, their importance extends beyond the momentous event. They are meant to serve as both a long-lasting memorial for future generations and a permanent house of worship for the local community.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set for March 1 to March 3, and it promises to be a star-studded event with famous international personalities like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg expected to attend.

Advertisement

The celebrations will include themed evenings that invite guests to fully immerse themselves in a unique ambiance. The essence of each theme, from the refinement of "An Evening in Everland" to the spirit of adventure of "A Walk on the Wildside," is what guests are encouraged to embrace with their attire.

Furthermore, performances by famous artists like Rihanna, David Blaine, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh are expected to enthrall audiences at the musical spectacle. Their presence highlights the event's universal appeal and makes it an outstanding celebration of love and cross-cultural fusion.

ALSO READ: Who all are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations? Exploring guest list